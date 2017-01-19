(Corrects day in first paragraph)
* Dollar buoyant after Yellen's comments spark a rebound
* Dollar/yen extends gains after ending 7-day losing run
* Greenback also stands tall vs euro, pound, Aussie
* Caution before Trump's inauguration slows dollar's rise
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 19 The dollar inched up against the
yen and kept broad gains against other major peers early on
Thursday, after rebounding sharply overnight on comments by
Federal Reserve Janet Yellen suggesting U.S interest rates could
be raised quickly this year.
The dollar's rise, however, was tempered as traders were
cautious ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
inauguration on Friday.
It added 0.1 percent to 114.760 yen. The U.S.
currency rallied nearly 2 percent the previous day, when it
pulled ahead from a seven-week low of 112.570 and snapped a
seven-day losing streak.
The pound, which had jumped 3 percent on Tuesday to vault
above $1.2400 following British Prime Minister Theresa May's
Brexit speech, lost more than 1 percent overnight and last
traded at $1.2265.
The euro was little changed at $1.0628 after falling
0.8 percent the previous day.
The dollar was given a lift as U.S. debt yields pulled away
from seven-week troughs and rose after Yellen said Wednesday
that "waiting too long to begin moving toward the neutral rate
could risk a nasty surprise down the road - either too much
inflation, financial instability, or both."
"Yellen's comments were not particularly new, but it helped
participants buy back the dollar which had sunk low along with
Treasury yields," said Shin Kadota, senior forex strategist at
Barclays.
"But the dollar is making less headway from these levels
with Trump's inauguration looming. The Fed is poised to hike
rates successively, but monetary policy would also depend to a
large degree on Trump's policy specifics."
The Australian dollar was up a fraction at $0.7512
after sliding 0.8 percent the previous day.
The dollar's broad bounce has knocked the Aussie away from a
two-month peak of $0.7569 reached on Tuesday.
The New Zealand dollar was flat at $0.7126 after
dropping 1.2 percent overnight. The kiwi had touched a one-month
peak of $0.7219 on Tuesday.
