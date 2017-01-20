* Dollar slips as Yellen's speech less hawkish than some
expected
* Trump inauguration awaited for clues to policies
* Euro rebounds after ECB keeps its policies steady
By Yuzuha Oka
TOKYO, Jan 20 The dollar lost momentum on Friday
as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen spoke of a gradual
pace of rate hikes and sounded less hawkish than some had
expected, while investors braced for U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump to be sworn in.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major currencies, fell 0.2 percent to 100.97. It was on
track to shed 0.2 percent for the week.
The dollar came off peaks after Fed Chair Yellen spoke at
the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research in early
Asian trading hours.
Yellen noted the U.S. central bank should continue to raise
interest rates slowly to keep inflation low and jobs plentiful
and avoid harming the recovery the Fed has sought to
nurture.
"Yellen did not particularly talk about speeding up the pace
of rate hikes, which may have sounded as less hawkish for some,"
said FPG Securities President Koji Fukaya.
The dollar index had hit a high of 101.73 on Thursday on
upbeat U.S. job and housing data, with homebuilding rebounding
sharply in December as a firming economy boosted demand for
rental housing. The number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits also dropped unexpectedly to near the lowest levels in
decades.
Investors are now awaiting the inauguration of Trump later
on Friday for catalysts.
"The dollar could fall if Trump pushes forward his
protectionist rhetoric in his inauguration speech," said Minori
Uchida, chief FX analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ.
"Some investors also expect more details on his policies, so
the dollar could also slip if Trump does not mention any
specifics."
The dollar was last down 0.1 percent against the yen at
114.75 yen, on track for a weekly gain of 0.2 percent.
The greenback retreated from a one-week high of 115.63 yen
marked on Thursday, helped by the strong U.S. data and resulting
rise in Treasury yields.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield spiked to a high
of 2.496 percent on Thursday, but came off a touch after
Yellen's speech. It last stood at 2.461 percent.
The euro gained 0.2 percent at $1.0679, adding to
the rebound on the previous day after the announcement from the
European Central Bank. It was up 0.3 percent for the week.
The ECB announced it would maintain its negative interest
rate policy and continue its record pace of asset purchases to
stimulate growth.
The euro had briefly dropped during a media conference with
ECB chief Mario Draghi, who pointed to sagging inflation and the
need for further monetary policy stimulus in Europe.
The euro slipped to $1.0589 during Draghi as spoke
on Thursday, then rebounded as he noted no policy changes. The
euro last stood at $1.0659.
Reaction was limited to a batch of data out of China on
Friday. China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter
from a year earlier, slightly more than expected, supported by
higher government spending and record bank lending that has
stoked concerns about an explosive rise in debt.
(Reporting by Yuzuha Oka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Eric
Meijer)