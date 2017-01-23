* Euro edged up to highest since early December
* Trump's inaugural speech stresses 'America first'
* Speculators continue to trim long dollar positions-IMM
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar started the week on the
back foot in early Asian trade on Monday, with the euro edging
up to its highest in more than a month as investors locked in
gains on the dollar's recent rise as they waited for U.S.
President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised
stimulus.
The euro firmed 0.2 percent on the day to $1.07270
after rising to $1.07300, its highest since Dec. 8.
That helped push down the dollar index down 0.2 percent on
the day to 100.52.
Against the perceived safe-haven yen, the dollar slumped 0.7
percent to 113.83, moving back toward its edging towards
last week's seven-week nadir of 112.57 yen.
Trump's first address as president on Friday highlighted his
"America first" policies that were short on specific proposals,
and disappointed investors hoping for details on his plans to
stoke growth, spend on infrastructure and reduce taxes.
His inauguration was followed a day later by coordinated
protests in U.S. cities that attracted hundreds of thousands of
demonstrators.
Trump said on Sunday he plans to hold talks soon with the
leaders of Canada and Mexico to begin renegotiating the North
American Free Trade Agreement, and his administration has also
said it intends to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership
(TPP) trade pact.
"Trump hasn't said anything new and hasn't done anything
yet, so people wait and see," said Kaneo Ogino, director at
foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo. "We have
to see what kind of policies he actually follows."
Asian forex trading this week is likely to be subdued as
some investors prepare for the long Lunar New Year holiday, he
added.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday and calculations by Reuters showed that speculators
reduced long bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week
through Jan. 17.
After a sharp rally following Trump's November election that
propelled it 3 percent higher for the month, the dollar gave up
some of those gains against a backdrop of uncertainty
surrounding the new president's policies.
"When Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election,
markets were thrilled at the victory and its clearing of a path
to fiscal stimulus alongside transformative tax, trade and
infrastructure policies," Morgan Stanley strategists said in a
note.
"As Trump took the oath of office, we transitioned from the
thrill of victory to the difficulty of governing," they said.
A Reuters poll published on Monday showed Japanese companies
believe that neither Trump nor Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe want to see the yen weaken significantly, a development they
worry could spark an unwelcome political backlash.
In the monthly poll of 531 big and mid-sized companies 73
percent of respondents said Trump would not tolerate the dollar
rising beyond 120 yen, and 90 percent saw 125 yen as a red line.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)