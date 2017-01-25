* Dollar's rebound fizzles out, US protectionism woes linger
* Aussie slips on weaker-than-expected local inflation data
(Updates throughout)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 25 The dollar drifted lower against
the yen and euro on Wednesday, as lingering concerns about U.S.
President Donald Trump's protectionist stance undermined the
greenback's earlier rebound.
The U.S. currency was down 0.25 percent at 113.500 yen
after briefly nearing 114.00. It had gained about 1
percent the previous day to bounce from an eight-week trough of
112.520 as U.S. Treasury yields had reversed course and risen.
The euro was a shade higher at $1.0733. The common
currency had lost about 0.3 percent overnight, sliding from a
near seven-week high of $1.0775.
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies gave
back a bulk of its overnight gains and was last down 0.2 percent
at 100.180.
"We retain our view that the dollar is on a longer-term
uptrend. But for the moment, scepticism towards the Trump
presidency retains the upper hand," said Shusuke Yamada, chief
Japan FX strategist at BOA Merrill Lynch.
"Such scepticism could linger for a while since it will be
some time before we get a clear picture of the Trump
presidency's fiscal spending and tax plans."
The dollar index had soared to a 14-year high of 103.820 in
the eight weeks following Trump's surprise election victory in
November.
Investors bet his promised infrastructure spending and tax
cuts would boost economic growth and inflation, leading the
Federal Reserve to follow through with a series of rate hikes.
But the dollar index went to a six-week low of 99.899 on
Monday, with the initial elation tempered by Trump's inaugural
speech last week that was heavily slanted toward trade
protectionism.
"The dollar did manage to bounce overnight but it still
lacks general direction. I do not see the rebound going much
further under such conditions," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief
forex strategist at Mizuho Securities.
And while higher U.S. yields may have given the dollar a
lift for the moment, Yamamoto saw the correlation between the
two lessening ahead.
"Protectionist rhetoric and the negative impact it has on
the dollar could begin to override any lift from higher Treasury
yields," Yamamoto said.
Elsewhere, the pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.2528.
It had fallen to as low as $1.2420 overnight before bouncing
back after the British Supreme Court ruled that the government
must go through parliament, but not the U.K.'s regional
assemblies, to trigger talks on leaving the European Union.
The decision overall was seen removing some of the
uncertainty for the pound by clearing the way for Prime Minister
Theresa May to proceed with launching Brexit talks.
The Australian dollar was down 0.4 percent at $0.7548
, knocked away from a 10-week high of $0.7609 scaled the
previous day as weaker-than-expected fourth quarter inflation
data kept alive the prospect of another rate cut.
The New Zealand dollar fared better to stand little
changed at $0.7244, hovering near a ten-week high of $0.7276 hit
the previous day.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors snapped up
equities on improved outlook on corporate profits, trimming
their safe-haven demand for bonds spurred by U.S. President
Donald Trump's protectionist trade stance.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)