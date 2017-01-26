* Dollar index near 7-week lows over Trump concerns
* Trump's executive orders on immigration/security policy
weigh
* Dollar weakens despite U.S. stocks rally to record highs
By Yuzuha Oka
TOKYO, Jan 26 The dollar struggled near
seven-week lows on Thursday on growing concerns over U.S.
President Donald Trump's protectionist policies including an
executive order to construct a U.S.-Mexican border wall.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of major currencies, was last down 0.2 percent at
99.839. It dipped to 99.835 on Wednesday, its lowest level since
Dec. 8.
The dollar was generally weaker despite U.S. shares gaining
and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing atop the
20,000 mark for the first time.
Trump has made several business-friendly decisions since
taking office on Friday, including signing executive orders to
reduce regulatory burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing
the way for the construction of two oil pipelines.
However, the president's broad but divisive plans to reshape
U.S. immigration and national security policy rattled some
investors partly as the U.S. needs foreign capital to finance
its large current account deficit.
Trump on Wednesday ordered construction of a U.S.-Mexican
border wall and punishment for cities shielding illegal
immigrants while mulling restoring a CIA secret detention
program.
"Amid concerns over Trump's protectionism, the correlation
between U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar has gotten weaker,"
said Junya Tanase, chief currency strategist at JPMorgan Chase
Bank.
The dollar last stood at 113.21 yen against the yen,
near two-month low of 112.52 yen touched on Tuesday even as U.S.
Treasuries yields stayed near four-week highs.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields last stood at 2.510
percent, close to a 4-week high of 2.538 percent hit
on Wednesday.
"It's similar to the U.S.-Japan trade conflicts in 1990s.
Back then, the dollar was weak despite the high U.S. interest
rates. Dollar would remain weak if Trump pushes his
protectionist rhetoric," said JPMorgan Chase's Tanase.
Sterling was last down 0.1 percent at $1.2627 after hitting
a six-week high of $1.2638 on Wednesday. The pound was
helped by hopes for a trade deal between Britain and the United
States, which Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday would
"put UK interests and UK values first."
The euro traded at $1.0755 against the dollar,
slightly below Tuesday's seven-week high of $1.0775 and down 0.1
percent from late U.S. levels.
(Reporting by Yuzuha Oka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)