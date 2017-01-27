* Dollar rebounds from seven-week low
By Yuzuha Oka
TOKYO, Jan 27 The dollar edged up on Friday,
rebounding from a seven-week low on optimism over the U.S.
economic outlook and corporate earnings, although U.S. President
Donald Trump's protectionist policies raised uncertainties for
global trade.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major peers, last stood at 100.47. The index
recovered overnight to hit 100.73, after dipping to a seven-week
low of 99.793 on Thursday.
"The dollar was helped by rising U.S. Treasury yields and
strong equities," said Minori Uchida, chief FX analyst at Bank
of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ.
"Trump has signed several executive orders since his
inauguration, showing continuity from his campaign days, so the
markets expect him to go ahead with the fiscal stimulus as
well," Uchida added.
While U.S. equities and Treasury yields have continued to
rise in the past week, fuelled by a positive U.S. economic
outlook and Trump's signals of new public spending, concerns
over potentially new trade barriers have weighed on the dollar
in the last two weeks.
The greenback is on track to lose 0.2 percent against the
basket of currencies of its trade-weighted rivals for the week.
It has weakened for two consecutive weeks since the beginning of
this year.
Investors were also concerned about President Trump's plans
to construct a U.S.-Mexican border wall to stem illegal
immigration.
The White House said on Thursday that Trump proposed a new
20 percent tax on goods from Mexico to pay for the wall. The
news widens a rift with Mexico which scrapped a planned summit
between Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Trump over the
Republican's demands that Mexico pay for the border wall.
The Mexican peso fell more than 0.5 percent against
the dollar in Asian trade following news of the border tax. It
fell to 21.3300 per dollar, stepping back from Thursday's
three-week high of 20.8645 to the dollar.
The dollar last slipped 0.1 percent against the yen to
114.40 yen. The U.S. currency rebounded overnight from a
low of 113.045 to 114.860, gaining 1.1 percent on Thursday.
The yen showed limited response to a slightly
better-than-expected reading in Japan's consumer price index
(CPI) data. The core CPI fell 0.2 percent from a year earlier in
December, less than economists' forecast of a 0.3 percent fall.
The euro last stood at $1.0681 against the greenback,
not far from Thursday's low of $1.0658, after having slipped
from the day's high of $1.0766, a level close to a seven-week
high.
The dollar earlier trimmed gains against both the yen and
euro after a weak set of U.S. economic data, including an
increase in initial jobless claims and a fall in new home sales.
Investors' focus is now on U.S. fourth-quarter gross
domestic product estimates due later in the day. GDP likely
increased at a 2.2 percent annualised rate in the fourth
quarter, according to a Reuters survey of economists, after
growing at a 3.5 percent pace in the July-September quarter.
