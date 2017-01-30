* Weaker-than-expected US GDP halts dollar's rise
* Dollar index nudged off 1-week high as yields decline
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 30 The dollar inched down early on
Monday, nudged off a one-week high against a basket of
currencies after Treasury yields declined on data showing the
world's largest economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace.
The U.S. currency was down 0.35 percent at 114.660 yen
after rising on Friday to 115.380, its highest since Jan.
20.
The euro added to Friday's modest gains and was last 0.2
percent higher at $1.0715.
Data released on Friday showed U.S. gross domestic product
grew at a 1.9 percent annualised pace in the final three months
of 2016, compared with a 3.5 percent rate in the third quarter.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a GDP growth pace of 2.2
percent.
"The correlation between the dollar and U.S. yields still
remains relatively strong, and it is being weighed down after
the lacklustre GDP release," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior FX
strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"Some of the dollar's decline against the yen is also
technical with the currency running into resistance on the
charts. Concerns towards Trump's trade policies is another
factor weighing on the dollar."
The dollar has been volatile since Donald Trump's
inauguration on Jan. 20. Market focus has been caught between
Trump's protectionist slant, seen as negative for the greenback,
and hopes for fiscal stimulus under the new president,
considered a positive for the currency.
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies fell
to a seven-week low of 99.793 on Thursday before clawing
back to a one-week high of 100.820 a day later. The index was
down 0.2 percent at 100.350 on Monday.
The pound was up 0.3 percent at $1.2593 against a
broadly weaker dollar, paring Friday's losses.
The Australian dollar was 0.1 percent higher at $0.7555
and the New Zealand dollar was also 0.1 percent firmer,
at $0.7274 NZD-D4.
Liquidity in Asia was lower than usual with financial
markets in Hong Kong, China and Singapore shut for the Lunar New
Year holidays.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)