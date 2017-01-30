* Weaker-than-expected US GDP cut short dollar's rise
* Greenback also weighed down by persisting Trump concerns
* Monetary policy in focus as BOJ, Fed and BoE meet this
week
(Updates throughout)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 30 The dollar fell on Monday, nudged
off a one-week high against a basket of currencies after
Treasury yields declined on data showing the U.S. economy
growing more slowly than expected.
Underlying concerns over U.S. President's Donald Trump's
protectionist trade stance also cut short the dollar's stay at
the one-week peak, with a temporary travel ban on people from
seven Muslim-majority countries imposed at the weekend adding
another layer of uncertainty.
The dollar was down 0.6 percent at 114.410 yen after
it rise on Friday to 115.380, its highest since Jan. 20.
The euro added to Friday's modest gains and was last 0.3
percent higher at $1.0733.
"The weak U.S. GDP is doing the dollar no favours. But it
also takes courage to keep buying the dollar considering what
Trump has said about the kind of a currency policy he could
pursue," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Bank
in Tokyo.
Trump, who favours bilateral trade deals instead of
multilateral agreements such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership
(TPP), late last week proposed clauses preventing currency
manipulation in bilateral trade agreements.
The proposal was seen putting pressure on U.S. trade
partners to accept a weaker dollar. Trump has hinted that he
does not want a strong dollar because it makes U.S. exports less
competitive.
"Previously, the unspoken rule was that a government did not
bind down the currency policies of another, but such norms now
look to be overridden," Karakama at Mizuho Bank said.
Data on Friday showed U.S. gross domestic product grew at a
1.9 percent annualised pace in the final three months of 2016,
compared with a 3.5 percent rate in the third quarter. Analysts
polled by Reuters had forecast GDP growth of 2.2 percent.
"The correlation between the dollar and U.S. yields still
remains relatively strong, and it is being weighed down after
the lacklustre GDP release," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior FX
strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.
The dollar has been volatile since Donald Trump's
inauguration on Jan. 20. Market focus has been caught between
Trump's protectionist slant, seen as negative for the greenback,
and hopes for fiscal stimulus under the new president,
considered a positive for the currency.
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies fell
to a seven-week low of 99.793 on Thursday before clawing
back to a one-week high of 100.82 a day later. The index was
down 0.3 percent at 100.320 on Monday.
Apart from Trump, market focus was on monetary policy, with
the Bank of Japan, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England
holding policy meetings this week.
"None of the central bank meetings is expected to result in
any change in policy, but there could be a change in nuance that
affects currencies," wrote Marshall Gittler, head of investment
research at FXPrimus.
"Meanwhile, the surge of executive orders and Twitter
comments coming out of the White House shows no signs of slowing
down, and with them the gyrations in the U.S. bond market and
therefore the dollar are likely to continue."
The pound was up 0.4 percent at $1.2594 against a
broadly weaker dollar, paring Friday's losses.
The Australian dollar was 0.1 percent higher at $0.7556
and the New Zealand dollar was also 0.1 percent firmer,
at $0.7272 NZD-D4.
Liquidity in Asia was lower than usual with financial
markets in Hong Kong, China and Singapore shut for the Lunar New
Year holidays.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)