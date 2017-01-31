* Dollar/yen extends loss after dropping more than 1 pct
overnight
* BOJ meeting drawing less attention as Trump dominates
headlines
* Market still focused on BOJ's stance on JGB yields
* Euro steady after drawing lift from upbeat German
inflation data
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Jan 31 The dollar wobbled early on
Tuesday after tumbling overnight against the yen, which
benefited from its safe-haven status as U.S. President Donald
Trump's tough stance on immigration rattled investors and curbed
risk appetite.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 113.670 yen after
dropping more than 1 percent overnight, when it was knocked off
its perch above 115.000.
A modest rise in U.S. Treasury yields on Monday did little
to help a tottering greenback, which has taken the brunt of
selling in the wake of the Trump administration's trade
protectionism and tough immigration policy.
The latest blow against the dollar came after Trump ordered
a temporary ban on the entry of refugees and people from seven
Muslim-majority countries.
"Trump pretty much sets the direction for currencies. As
such, the Bank of Japan's policy decision is not drawing very
much attention," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist
at Mizuho Securities.
The central bank will announce its policy decision when its
two-day meeting ends later on Tuesday.
"But the BOJ's stance on yields still remains to be seen.
Yields of the super long JGB sector has been rising. The yen is
already appreciating on Trump and higher yields could exacerbate
its gains," Yamamoto said.
The BOJ is set to maintain its massive monetary stimulus and
reassure markets any reversal of its ultra-loose policies is
some time off, as recent global bond yield gains test its policy
of controlling the yield curve.
The euro was flat at $1.0707. The common currency had
clawed back from an 11-day low of $1.0620 on Monday, helped by
data showing German consumer price inflation hit the highest in
3-1/2 years and nearing the European Central Bank's price
stability target of just under 2 percent.
The pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.2502, within
reach of a near one-week low of $1.2466 plumbed overnight on
nervousness ahead of Thursday's Bank of England policy meeting.
The Australian dollar added 0.15 percent to $0.7564
, on track for its third straight day of gains against
its U.S. counterpart.
The New Zealand dollar climbed 0.1 percent to $0.7293
, edging back towards an 11-week peak of $0.7314 scaled
last week.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)