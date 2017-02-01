* USD sags after Trump, Navarro take aim at Germany, Japan,
China
* Dollar index in proximity of 7-week lows
* Fed policy decision due later, but much of focus still on
Trump
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 1 The dollar sagged against its major
peers on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump and his top
economics adviser took aim at the currency policies of key U.S.
trade partners, further raising concern that Washington was
poised to actively weaken the greenback.
Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro on Tuesday criticised
Germany, Japan and China, saying the three key U.S. trading
partners were engaged in devaluing their currencies to U.S.
disadvantage.
"Every other country lives on devaluation," Trump said. "You
look at what China's doing, you look at what Japan has done over
the years. They -- they play the money market, they play the
devaluation market and we sit there like a bunch of dummies."
The dollar fell 0.9 percent against the yen on Tuesday in
the wake of Trump's remarks, briefly touching a two-month low of
112.080. It pulled back a little to last trade at 112.705.
China's offshore yuan rose about 0.4 percent
overnight.
The euro was steady at $1.0803 following a 1 percent
gain overnight when it scaled a seven-week peak of $1.0812.
The common currency received a boost after Navarro told the
Financial Times that Germany is using a "grossly undervalued"
euro to gain advantage over the United States and its own
European Union partners.
"It is becoming clear that the Trump administration is one
that will pursue a weaker dollar and criticise the currency
policies of others," said Shin Kadota, senior forex strategist
at Barclays.
"Under such conditions, U.S. yields and the dollar are
losing their correlation. Any rise in yields resulting from
monetary policy expectations will no longer be able to support
the dollar as much."
With Trump grabbing much of the headlines, the Federal
Reserve's policy decision due later in the day was relegated to
a side event.
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged when it
concludes its two-day meeting later on Wednesday, in its first
policy decision since Trump took office, as the central bank
awaits greater clarity on his economic policies.
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies was up
0.1 percent at 99.556 after falling nearly 1 percent
overnight to its lowest level since Dec. 8.
The Australian dollar, sensitive to shifts in risk
sentiment, was down 0.2 percent at $0.7577. The New
Zealand dollar was 0.3 percent lower at $0.7290.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)