TOKYO Feb 3 The dollar took a breather in early
Asian trade on Friday, poised for weekly losses, as investors
awaited U.S. employment data for clues to the timing of the
Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.
Data released on Thursday showed the number of Americans
filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last
week. The nonfarm payrolls report is due later in the session
and is expected to show employers added 175,000 jobs in January,
according to the median of 102 economists polled by Reuters.
Other data on Thursday showed worker productivity slowing in
the fourth quarter, which economists said suggested companies
would need to keep hiring to increase output.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six
major currencies, edged up 0.1 percent to 99.867, on
track to shed 0.6 percent for a week that saw it dip as low as
99.233, its lowest since late November.
The dollar began climbing after Donald Trump's presidential
election victory on Nov. 8 on expectations that his stimulus
policies would stoke growth and inflation. But Trump's
protectionist policies and immigration curbs have taken away
some investors' appetite for risk, leading them to trim their
long dollar positions.
"The dollar has been pulled down by fear, in markets, given
all the headlines," particularly those about Iran, said Jennifer
Vail, head of fixed-income research for US Bank Wealth
Management in Portland, Oregon.
Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian
entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while
crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its
destabilising behaviour, people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
"That might actually put some substantial downward pressure
on the markets, despite the good jobless claims number," she
said. "The dollar is being pulled down by some of that
geopolitical risk."
The Fed's meeting on Wednesday disappointed some dollar
bulls. Although the central bank said job gains were solid and
both inflation and economic confidence were rising, some
inflation gauges were still weak. It gave investors no fresh
reason to prepare for a rate hike anytime soon.
Against the yen, the dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 112.94
yen after slumping to 112.05 yen overnight, its lowest
since late November. It was on track to fall 1.9 percent for the
week.
The euro was steady at $1.0758, after rising as high
as $1.0829 overnight, its loftiest peak since Dec. 8. It was up
0.6 percent for the week.
