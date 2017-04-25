* Euro steady below Monday's 5-month high

* Pauses after rallying on relief over Sunday's French vote

* Canadian dlr hit as US announces new duties on Canadian lumber (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, April 25 The euro steadied on Tuesday, pausing after a rally sparked by the first-round results of the French presidential election, while the Canadian dollar fell after the U.S. slapped duties on Canadian softwood lumber.

The euro last traded at $1.0866, off Monday's peak of around $1.0940, its highest level since Nov. 10, after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential elections.

Polls show Macron defeating anti-EU, anti-euro nationalist Marine Le Pen in a runoff vote due to take place next month.

The euro's sharp bounce on Monday was partly due to the triggering of stop-loss buying at $1.09, said Tan Teck Leng, forex analyst for UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.

After that rally, lingering caution over the risk of a surprise win by Le Pen in the runoff vote will probably limit the euro's gains for now, he said.

"Our view on the euro/dollar is that between now and May 7, you'll probably be trading between $1.08 and $1.10," Tan said.

Opinion polls indicate that the business-friendly Macron, who has never held elected office, will take at least 61 percent of the vote against Le Pen after two defeated rivals pledged to back him to thwart her eurosceptic, anti-immigrant platform.

The Canadian dollar fell 0.4 percent after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said his agency will impose new anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports.

The loonie slipped to C$1.3560 per U.S. dollar at one point, its lowest level since late December when it sank to C$1.3598.

YEN SLIPS

The U.S. dollar rose 0.3 percent to 110.08 yen, as the safe haven yen edged lower.

There was little market reaction after media reports said North Korea put on a massive live-fire drill on Tuesday.

Market participants have been worried that North Korea could conduct its sixth nuclear test, or another long-range missile launch, to coincide with the 85th anniversary of the foundation of its army on Tuesday.

Analysts said there was some relief for now, over the lack of such action by North Korea.

They added, however, that concerns over geopolitical risks were likely to persist, limiting the yen's declines and tempering the dollar's gains against the Japanese currency.

"For the dollar to make a try for 112 yen, you'd like to see some type of positive news out of the United States and an easing in North Korea related tensions," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.

One potential negative against the dollar is the risk of a U.S. government shutdown, Okagawa said.

President Donald Trump indicated an openness on Monday to delaying his push to secure funds for his promised border wall with Mexico, potentially eliminating a sticking point as lawmakers worked to avoid a looming shutdown of the federal government.

Trump is facing a Friday deadline for Congress to pass a spending bill funding the government through September or risk marking his 100th day in office on Saturday with a government shutdown. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)