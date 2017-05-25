* Minutes from latest Fed meeting not as hawkish as expected
* Euro edges back towards 6-1/2-mth high
* BOC's upbeat economic view boosts Canadian dollar
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, May 25 The dollar was on the defensive
early on Thursday after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve
policy meeting were not as hawkish as anticipated, while the
euro edged back up towards a 6-1/2-month high.
Fed policymakers agreed they should hold off on raising
interest rates until they see evidence that a recent economic
slowdown was transitory, the minutes from their last policy
meeting showed on Wednesday.
The minutes were seen to indicate heightened Fed caution
towards interest rate hikes and took the wind out an earlier
bounce by the dollar, which had been plagued recently by U.S.
political concerns centred on President Donald Trump.
The dollar was little changed at 111.570 yen, pushed
away from a one-week high of 112.130 scaled the previous day.
The euro, which went as low as $1.1168 overnight, was 0.1
percent higher at $1.1230, making its way back towards
the 6-1/2-month peak of $1.1268 touched on Tuesday.
The common currency has enjoyed a bull run this month on
factors including an ebb in French political concerns and upbeat
euro zone data.
"The euro is resuming its advance with the dollar sagging on
the Fed's minutes. It has the momentum to surpass the $1.1300
mark and we could see the rise continue towards $1.1500," said
Daisuke Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Bank.
"That said, the market is low on incentives after the Fed
minutes' release. We have to wait until the U.S. non-farm
payrolls report for the next big event, with dealers keeping an
eye on any irregular Trump-related news headlines in the
meantime."
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies
. was down 0.3 percent at 96.983.
The Canadian dollar stood near a one-month high against the
greenback after the Bank of Canada was more upbeat about the
economy than some investors expected.
The central bank held interest rates steady on Wednesday as
expected, but noted strong spending by Canadians along with a
housing boom and job growth.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.3413 per dollar
after touching C$1.3405 overnight, its strongest since April 19.
Stronger crude oil prices have also supported the loonie this
week.
The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7500
. The Aussie fell to $0.7443 on Wednesday after rating
agency Moody's downgraded China, but it managed to bounce back
as the dollar sagged broadly.
The Australian dollar is often used as a liquid proxy for
China-related trades.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)