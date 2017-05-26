* Aussie, Canadian dollar nurse losses after Thursday's drop
* Commodity currencies took a hit from slide in oil prices
* U.S. dollar steadies, clings to slight weekly gain
SINGAPORE, May 26 Commodity currencies got off
to a shaky start on Friday, having tracked oil prices lower,
after a meeting of OPEC countries disappointed some investors
who had hoped for larger production cuts.
Sterling slipped after an opinion poll showed that Britain's
opposition Labour Party has cut the lead of Prime Minister
Theresa May's Conservatives to five points ahead of a June 8
national election.
The pound fell 0.3 percent to $1.2908. That added
to the 0.3 percent loss on Thursday, after data showed Britain's
economy slowed more than previously thought in the first quarter
of the year.
Commodity-linked currencies struggled to gain traction after
having taken a hit overnight from a tumble in oil prices.
OPEC and non-members led by Russia decided on Thursday to
extend cuts in oil output by nine months to March 2018 as they
battle a global glut of crude after seeing prices halve and
revenues drop sharply in the past three years.
But oil prices tumbled 5 percent on Thursday as the outcome
disappointed some investors who had been hoping for deeper
production cuts or a further extension.
The Canadian dollar was last trading at C$1.3484
per U.S. dollar, down from a five-week high of C$1.3388
touched at one point on Thursday.
The Australian dollar eased 0.1 percent to
$0.7447, staying on the defensive after shedding 0.7 percent on
Thursday.
The weakness in commodity currencies gave some respite to
the U.S. dollar, which has been on the defensive after the
Federal Reserve's minutes of the May policy meeting released on
Wednesday dialled down on some of the more hawkish policy
expectations in the market.
The greenback's underlying trend doesn't look very strong,
however, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst at
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
Okagawa said that one message from the Fed minutes was that
the U.S. central bank is likely to take a gradual and flexible
approach to reducing its balance sheet.
"That has helped U.S. yields to settle down and has led to
weakness in the dollar," he added.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, last traded at 97.307.
On Monday, the dollar index had touched a low of 96.797, its
lowest level since Nov. 9. For the week, the dollar index was
clinging to a gain of about 0.2 percent.
The greenback has been bruised recently by uncertainty about
U.S. economic policies. Markets worried that the political
uproar in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's firing of
James Comey as FBI director could delay efforts by Trump to
implement his plans for pro-growth tax reforms.
Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.1 percent to 111.74 yen
, staying below a one-week high of 112.13 yen touched on
Wednesday.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.1199, having backed
away from a 6-1/2 month high of $1.1268 set this week.
The common currency has enjoyed a bull run this month on
factors including an ebb in French political concerns and upbeat
euro zone data.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)