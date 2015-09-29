* Dollar back below 120 yen on risk aversion

* Commodity currencies hurt on worries about Glencore

* Mixed messages on likely timing of Fed hike no help for dollar

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 29 The yen and the Swiss franc were the main winners on Tuesday as risk aversion swept global markets, underpinning flows into currencies traditionally sought in times of financial uncertainty.

Commodity-linked currencies were hard hit, with the Australian dollar trading near recent 6-1/2 year lows, hurt by a tumble in base metals and oil prices. The Norwegian crown and the Canadian dollar also struggled.

Shares in mining and trading giant Glencore recovered slightly in early European trade after a 30 percent drop on Monday, while a Japanese shipper filed for bankruptcy, the latest signs that tumbling energy and raw material prices are triggering a sector-wide crisis and forcing investors to cut back on leveraged positions in riskier assets.

Deepening concerns about the health of the global economy, a sharp drop in stock markets and mixed messages from Federal Reserve officials led to a drop in front-end U.S. yields , and dragged the dollar lower against a basket of major currencies.

The yen was 0.4 percent higher, trading at 119.43 yen per dollar, while the Swiss franc was up 0.4 percent at 0.9699 francs. The euro slipped against both the yen and the franc but outperformed the dollar, rising 0.2 percent on the day to trade at $1.1260.

"The market thinks the latest bout of risk aversion will drive the Fed to postpone a rate hike," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea. "That is weighing on the dollar, while the yen, the franc and the euro are all trading higher."

Many investors had been expecting the Fed to start raising rates by the end of this year, but latest comments from senior officials have clouded the outlook for a lift-off.

William Dudley, head of the New York Fed, and John Williams, head of the San Francisco Fed, both signalled support for a hike this year but Charles Evans, head of the Chicago Fed, called for rates to stay near zero until mid-2016.

The Fed remains on course to pull the trigger and when it finally does deliver its first hike since 2006, analysts say the focus will shift to how quickly it will normalise policy.

"If Fed lift-off is imminent, there is scope for short-term volatility, and this Friday's U.S. non-farm payroll data presents some event risk, especially if it is seen to rule out, or confirm, an October hike," analysts at ANZ wrote in a note.

"While we wouldn't discount this, the reality for markets is that it is more the pace than the specific timing of hikes that matters, with a gradualist Fed expected to cap upward pressure on Treasury yields." (additional reporting by Ian Chua; editing by John Stonestreet)