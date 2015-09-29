(Recasts, adds euro reaction to German inflation)
* Soft German and Spanish inflation data weighs on euro
* Commodity currencies recover as Glencore shares stabilise
* Mixed messages on likely timing of Fed hike no help for
dollar
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 29 A sell off in growth-linked
commodity-related currencies like the Australian and Canadian
dollars took a breather on Tuesday, after shares in mining and
trading giant Glencore stabilised, having fallen by almost a
third at the start of the week.
The euro, which has benefitted from a recent unwinding of
risky leveraged trades, lost ground after German and Spanish
inflation data highlighted subdued inflationary pressures in the
euro zone. That kept alive chances of more quantitative easing
from the European Central Bank.
Earlier, a wave of risk aversion amid mounting concern about
Glencore's debt, falling base metals and oil prices saw the
Australian dollar weaken to trade near 6-1/2 year lows
while the Canadian dollar hit a 11-year low.
The Australian dollar was last down just 0.1 percent at
$0.6983, recovering from a low of $0.6934, while the dollar was
flat against the Canadian unit at C$1.3408, having
risen to a 11-year higher earlier in the day.
Nevertheless, sentiment towards risky assets and currencies
was brittle as concerns about Glencore remained a
talking point and a Japanese shipper filed for bankruptcy, the
latest sign that tumbling energy and raw material prices are
triggering a sector-wide crisis and forcing investors to cut
back on leveraged positions in riskier assets.
Deepening concerns about the health of the global economy, a
recent sharp correction in stock markets and mixed messages from
Federal Reserve officials led to a drop in front-end U.S. yields
, and weighed on the dollar.
The Swiss franc was 0.1 percent higher against the dollar at
0.9721 francs per dollar, while it was 0.2 percent higher
against the euro at 1.0925 francs a euro. The yen was slightly
firmer on the day against the dollar, trading at 119.90.
"The market thinks the latest bout of risk aversion will
drive the Fed to postpone a rate hike," said Niels Christensen,
FX strategist at Nordea. "That is weighing on the dollar, while
the yen and the franc are trading higher."
Many investors had been expecting the Fed to start raising
rates by the end of this year, but latest comments from senior
officials have clouded the outlook for a lift-off.
William Dudley, head of the New York Fed, and John Williams,
head of the San Francisco Fed, both signalled support for a hike
this year but Charles Evans, head of the Chicago Fed, called for
rates to stay near zero until mid-2016.
The euro was down 0.2 percent against the dollar and
the yen as Spanish consumer prices fell at their
fastest rate in seven months in September and regional data out
of Germany pointed to inflation stuck around zero.
"If euro zone inflation prints below market consensus
tomorrow, expectations of more asset purchases from the ECB will
be boosted," said Petr Krpata, FX strategist at ING. "The
uncertainty about more QE by the ECB is not good for the euro."
Euro zone flash inflation for September is due for release
on Wednesday and is expected to a show a reading of 0 percent,
year-on-year, lower from 0.1 percent a month ago. That is well
below ECB's target of around 2 percent for inflation.
