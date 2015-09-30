(Updates after EZ data, quote, details)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 30 The euro lost ground on
Wednesday as data showing euro zone inflation dipped back into
negative territory in September fuelled expectations the
European Central Bank will expand or extend its asset purchase
programme.
The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.1205, and was down
0.7 percent against the British pound, although it
remained on track for a quarterly gain against the dollar.
"A weak number was expected and bolsters expectations that
the ECB may have to expand its asset purchase programme from the
60-billion-euros-a-month to something larger, perhaps by
year-end," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB.
"That is negative for the euro, but a lot depends on how
stock markets behave. If stocks drop, then the euro is likely to
be supported as they are going in opposite ways."
Euro zone prices fell by 0.1 percent on an annual basis in
September after rising 0.1 percent last month, missing
expectations for a zero reading and remaining well below the
ECB's target of just under 2 percent.
While the ECB is focused on inflation expectations and
inclined to look through falls in the headline rate, traders say
a sustained drop below zero could reinforce policymakers' fears
about the firmer euro's impact on financial conditions.
The common currency has eked out gains against the dollar
this quarter, mainly because investors have unwound euro-funded
carry trades in riskier assets and emerging currencies. That has
seen the euro move inversely to global stocks, which are on
track for their worst quarter in four years.
Demand for the safe-haven yen waned as global stocks
steadied and a semblance of calm returned to markets after
recent turmoil, though traders said month-end and quarter-end
flows meant volatility is likely to persist.
The dollar fetched 120.30 yen, up 0.5 percent on the
day, having turned around from a low of 119.24. The yen showed
limited reaction to data showing Japan's industrial output fell
unexpectedly in August.
The yen has been a winner this quarter with investors
unsettled by worries about slower Chinese economic growth, the
health of the global economy and uncertainty over the timing of
a hike in U.S. interest rates. A meltdown in Glencore
shares on Monday highlighted jittery nerves, although the
Swiss-based trader and miner did rebound.
Traders said U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers due on Friday
could strengthen or weaken the case for a 2015 lift-off and set
the tone for the dollar. The market will also be keeping an eye
on Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who is due to speak at a conference
at 1900 GMT on Wednesday.
"If she wants to clarify anything, post this bout of
risk-aversion, then she may tweak the message from last
(Thursday)," said Emma Lawson, senior currency strategist at
National Australia Bank.
On Thursday, a week after the Fed delayed a long-anticipated
rate hike because of recent turmoil in financial markets, Yellen
said she still expects the Fed to begin raising rates this year.
