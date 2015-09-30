(Updates after EZ data, quote, details)

* Subdued price pressures keeps pressure on ECB

* Dollar back above 120 yen, off low around 119.24

* Yellen to make remarks at conference at 1900 GMT

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 30 The euro lost ground on Wednesday as data showing euro zone inflation dipped back into negative territory in September fuelled expectations the European Central Bank will expand or extend its asset purchase programme.

The euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.1205, and was down 0.7 percent against the British pound, although it remained on track for a quarterly gain against the dollar.

"A weak number was expected and bolsters expectations that the ECB may have to expand its asset purchase programme from the 60-billion-euros-a-month to something larger, perhaps by year-end," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB.

"That is negative for the euro, but a lot depends on how stock markets behave. If stocks drop, then the euro is likely to be supported as they are going in opposite ways."

Euro zone prices fell by 0.1 percent on an annual basis in September after rising 0.1 percent last month, missing expectations for a zero reading and remaining well below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent.

While the ECB is focused on inflation expectations and inclined to look through falls in the headline rate, traders say a sustained drop below zero could reinforce policymakers' fears about the firmer euro's impact on financial conditions.

The common currency has eked out gains against the dollar this quarter, mainly because investors have unwound euro-funded carry trades in riskier assets and emerging currencies. That has seen the euro move inversely to global stocks, which are on track for their worst quarter in four years.

Demand for the safe-haven yen waned as global stocks steadied and a semblance of calm returned to markets after recent turmoil, though traders said month-end and quarter-end flows meant volatility is likely to persist.

The dollar fetched 120.30 yen, up 0.5 percent on the day, having turned around from a low of 119.24. The yen showed limited reaction to data showing Japan's industrial output fell unexpectedly in August.

The yen has been a winner this quarter with investors unsettled by worries about slower Chinese economic growth, the health of the global economy and uncertainty over the timing of a hike in U.S. interest rates. A meltdown in Glencore shares on Monday highlighted jittery nerves, although the Swiss-based trader and miner did rebound.

Traders said U.S. nonfarm payroll numbers due on Friday could strengthen or weaken the case for a 2015 lift-off and set the tone for the dollar. The market will also be keeping an eye on Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who is due to speak at a conference at 1900 GMT on Wednesday.

"If she wants to clarify anything, post this bout of risk-aversion, then she may tweak the message from last (Thursday)," said Emma Lawson, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

On Thursday, a week after the Fed delayed a long-anticipated rate hike because of recent turmoil in financial markets, Yellen said she still expects the Fed to begin raising rates this year. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Catherine Evans)