By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 1 The safe-haven yen and the
low-yielding euro came under pressure on Thursday, as global
stock markets edged higher after their worst quarterly
performance in four years.
The euro was also hit by expectations the European Central
Bank will expand quantitative easing after a subdued eurozone
inflation report. The Bank of Japan's tankan corporate sentiment
survey sent mixed signals, weighing on the yen.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.1145, while the
dollar was buying 120.15 yen, up about 0.3 percent from
late U.S. trading.
Both currencies performed well last quarter, after investors
cut risky carry trades funded in both currencies when China
devalued its currency and triggered worries about global growth,
dragging down stocks and commodities.
Data from China on Thursday showed the world's second-
largest economy was still on shaky ground but doing better than
some had forecast. European stock markets were more than 1
percent higher, following on from Asian markets.
The final Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) slipped to 47.2 in September, up from a
preliminary reading of 47.0 but still its lowest since March
2009 and a deterioration from August's 47.3.
China's official PMI, released separately, inched up to 49.8
in September from the previous month's reading of 49.7, though
it still showed contraction for the second month.
"The Chinese data was just slightly better and this is
lending some confidence to investors," said Neil Mellor,
currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon. "Having said
that, euro/dollar is still stuck within familiar ranges."
Markets focussed on the China surveys after the Federal
Reserve left interest rates unchanged last month, citing worries
about the global economy, particularly China.
"The big picture is still that the outlook for the global
economy remains very subdued, mainly due to weak Chinese
growth," said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown
Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
The BOJ's tankan survey showed confidence at big Japanese
manufacturers worsened, leading some to bet that the central
bank could take further stimulus steps. But service-sector
sentiment improved for the fourth straight quarter, reaching its
highest level in more than two decades.
Investors still expect the monetary policies of the BoJ and
the ECB will diverge from that of the Federal Reserve as U.S.
employment improves. In the medium term, that should help the
dollar.
Economists expect Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report to
show that employers added 203,000 jobs in September, according
to a Reuters poll.
