* Euro little changed as investors await likely dovish ECB
* Canadian dollar gains after BOC sees market risks abating
* Higher oil, metal prices boost commodity currencies
* Euro rebounds from one-week low versus yen
(Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 9 The euro held firm on
Wednesday in choppy trading as investors awaited an European
Central Bank meeting, which they expect will result in interest
rates falling deeper into negative territory and more bond
purchases to help the euro zone economy.
The Canadian dollar jumped after the Bank of Canada left
policy rates unchanged and said its economic outlook was largely
the same as January as recent market volatility "appears to be
abating."
A rebound in oil and metal prices also rekindled bids for
the Canadian dollar and other commodity-sensitive currencies
including the Australian and New Zealand dollars.
Still the ECB meeting on Thursday is seen as the marquee
event for the currency market this week.
"The market is looking nervously ahead of the ECB meeting,"
said Greg Anderson, global head of FX strategy at BMO Capital
Markets in New York.
The ECB is expected to cut the deposit rate by 10 basis
points to -0.40 percent, announce more asset purchases and
possibly introduce tiered interest rates like the Bank of Japan
in a bid to boost inflation, according to a Reuters poll
published on Monday.
More ECB stimulus would put downward pressure on the euro
but analysts have said ECB policymakers may not deliver the
levels of easing traders expect.
The euro fell to a one-week low against the yen before
turning higher. It was last up 0.3 percent at 124.55 yen
.
The single currency edged up 0.2 percent at $1.1028, erasing
an earlier 0.6 percent fall against the greenback.
The euro's turnaround, together with higher oil and
industrial metal prices, erased the dollar's initial gains.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against the euro, yen and four other currencies, was nearly 0.3
percent weaker at 96.963.
In London, benchmark Brent crude was up 3 percent at
$40.93 a barrel and copper futures rose 1.6 percent to
$4,948.50 a tonne.
With oil as Canada's biggest export, the loonie hit a
3-1/2-month peak against the dollar, last traded 1.3 percent
stronger at C$1.3240.
Elsewhere in the dollar bloc, the Kiwi was up 0.9 percent at
$0.6803 ahead of a New Zealand central bank meeting on
Thursday. While markets imply a small chance of a rate cut,
investors suspect it is only a matter of time before the central
bank delivers another cut to the 2.5 percent cash rate.
The Aussie dollar was up 1.1 percent at $0.7522
after reaching an eight-month high versus the greenback.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Hugh
Lawson and Meredith Mazzilli)