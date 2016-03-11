* Euro pulls back after hitting 3-week high vs dollar
* Market debates whether central banks running out of ammo
* Focus shifts to Bank of Japan next week, yen dips
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 11 The euro dipped on Friday after
a shocking series of moves around Thursday's European Central
Bank meeting which ended with its biggest gain in a month,
undermining the case of those still calling for a fall to parity
with the dollar.
The bank took a series of bold easing steps, including an
expansion in asset buying and a deeper cut to already negative
deposit rates that added up to far more than the market had
expected and should have weakened the single currency.
But ECB President Mario Draghi's comment that he expected
the bank might not have to cut rates further fed concerns that
officials in Europe and Japan are running out of ammunition with
which to weaken their currencies and raise inflation.
After a surge to more than $1.12 on Thursday, the euro eased
half a percent to $1.1118 in early trade in Europe.
"A few months ago, if you had expected such measures were
going to be deployed, you would have thought the euro would fall
3 percent," said Gian Marco Salcioli, head of FX sales at
Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Banca IMI in Milan.
"Going forward, this is not risk positive, and it is
probably euro supportive but we need to see the price action of
the next few days."
The 4-cent spread between the euro's highs and lows on
Thursday equalled any of the euro's most volatile days over the
past five years and were similar to moves after two of the past
year's key ECB meetings - in December and last March.
German two-year bund yields posted their biggest daily rise
in three months overnight, supporting the euro. European stock
markets, whose gains have tended to accompany euro losses in
recent months, rose strongly.
The dollar index, having fallen sharply on the euro's
broad strength, recovered around half a percent from a one-month
low of 95.939 hit in U.S. trading.
The focus will now shift to a March 14-15 Bank of Japan
policy meeting. The BOJ is widely expected to stand pat on
monetary policy after adopting negative rates in January, but
some speculate the central bank could lower rates further.
"I don't think the BOJ will ease next week. That said, the
ECB's easing was a full spectrum one, and the market will
approach the BOJ meeting thinking anything could be possible,"
said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities in Tokyo.
"As for the ECB's easing, it is after all a 'risk on'
factor. Its effects could be felt gradually and curb yen
strength."
The dollar was up 0.5 percent at 113.74 yen, having
dipped to 112.75 in Asian time. It is still within striking
distance of a 16-month low below 111 yen hit last month in
response to concerns over banks and the pace of global growth.