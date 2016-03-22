* Yen and Swiss franc hit day's highs, euro weakens

* Two Fed officials advocate U.S. rate hike in H1

* Dollar index extends rebound from five-month trough

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, March 22 The yen and the Swiss franc climbed on Tuesday, as news that two explosions rocked Brussels airport spurred inflows into traditional safe-haven currencies and assets.

Belgian media reported that the explosions occurred in the departure hall of Brussels airport and several had died. European shares opened in the red while airline stocks fell sharply, souring overall sentiment across asset classes.

"The news is having some impact on sentiment," said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "Safe-haven currencies are being supported on the headlines."

The yen rose to a day's high of 111.635 yen per dollar , having traded lower before the start of the European trading session. The euro also fell 0.3 percent to 125.53 yen and shed 0.1 percent against the dollar.

The Swiss franc also rose, climbing to 1.0895 franc per euro . Both currencies are much sought after during times of turmoil in financial markets and uncertainty in the global economy.

Meanwhile, the dollar held firm against the euro and the British pound, extending its rebound from a five-month low as two Federal Reserve officials supported the an interest rate hike in coming months.

The dollar index last traded at 95.479, pulling further away from a five-month trough of 94.578 set on Friday. The euro was lower at $1.1225, after having recoiled from Thursday's one-month high of $1.1342.

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said there was sufficient economic momentum to justify a further rate hike "possibly as early as the meeting scheduled for end of April".

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told Market News International that April or June would be "potential times for a rate hike".

Their comments came a week after the Fed kept rates unchanged and cut in half the number of projected hikes to a mere two this year - a move seen by many as dovish.

While dollar bulls were heartened by the latest comments, the reaction in fed funds futures <0#FF:> was muted as some investors held back before speeches by more dovish Fed officials including Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.

"There are people out there who had thought the dollar could fall below 110 yen and are now being forced to cover their short positions," said Masatoshi Omata, senior client manager of market trading at Resona Bank. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)