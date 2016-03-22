* Yen and Swiss franc hit day's highs, euro weakens
* Two Fed officials advocate U.S. rate hike in H1
* Dollar index extends rebound from five-month trough
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 22 The yen and the Swiss franc
climbed on Tuesday, as news that two explosions rocked Brussels
airport spurred inflows into traditional safe-haven currencies
and assets.
Belgian media reported that the explosions occurred in the
departure hall of Brussels airport and several had died.
European shares opened in the red while airline stocks
fell sharply, souring overall sentiment across asset classes.
"The news is having some impact on sentiment," said Yujiro
Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. "Safe-haven currencies are
being supported on the headlines."
The yen rose to a day's high of 111.635 yen per dollar
, having traded lower before the start of the European
trading session. The euro also fell 0.3 percent to 125.53 yen
and shed 0.1 percent against the dollar.
The Swiss franc also rose, climbing to 1.0895 franc per euro
. Both currencies are much sought after during times of
turmoil in financial markets and uncertainty in the global
economy.
Meanwhile, the dollar held firm against the euro and
the British pound, extending its rebound from a
five-month low as two Federal Reserve officials supported the an
interest rate hike in coming months.
The dollar index last traded at 95.479, pulling
further away from a five-month trough of 94.578 set on Friday.
The euro was lower at $1.1225, after having recoiled from
Thursday's one-month high of $1.1342.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said there was
sufficient economic momentum to justify a further rate hike
"possibly as early as the meeting scheduled for end of April".
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
told Market News International that April or June would be
"potential times for a rate hike".
Their comments came a week after the Fed kept rates
unchanged and cut in half the number of projected hikes to a
mere two this year - a move seen by many as dovish.
While dollar bulls were heartened by the latest comments,
the reaction in fed funds futures <0#FF:> was muted as some
investors held back before speeches by more dovish Fed officials
including Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.
"There are people out there who had thought the dollar could
fall below 110 yen and are now being forced to cover their short
positions," said Masatoshi Omata, senior client manager of
market trading at Resona Bank.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)