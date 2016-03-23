* Dollar index hits one-week high against major currencies
* Three-month sterling implied vols jump on Brexit worries
* Euro seen as vulnerable
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, March 23 The dollar rose to a one-week
high against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, boosted
by hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials and
safe-haven demand following Tuesday's deadly attacks in
Brussels.
Three-month sterling implied volatility soared as
investors prepared for turbulence exactly three months before a
referendum of Britain's EU memberhip. The currency had been been
the biggest loser among major currencies on Tuesday, with the
events in Brussels seen boosting the "Brexit" campaign.
The euro had also fallen after the attacks, which killed at
least 31 and injured more than 200, and the currency was again
weaker on Wednesday, hitting a one-week low of $1.1180.
But that was partly due to broad strength in the dollar,
which was boosted after comments supporting more U.S. interest
rate hikes from the heads of the Philadelphia and Chicago
Federal Reserves.
"This week you've had U.S. inflation data tick up a bit,
some hawkish comments, and then you've had that big paring back
in dollar longs over the past year," Rabobank currency
strategist Jane Foley said. "That suggests to me it might be
difficult for the dollar to carry on going down... The Fed is
still the only central bank in rate hike mode in the G10."
"The euro yesterday did not exhibit safe-haven behaviour
after the awful attacks in Brussels," Foley said. "That
strengthens the idea that the euro's supposed safe-haven status
over the past year was really a result of short-covering."
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against six major rivals, rose about 0.3 percent to 95.920.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the central
bank should consider another hike as early as next month if the
U.S. economy continues to improve, and that he would prefer at
least three hikes before year-end.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also said he expects two
more rate increases this year, unless economic data comes in a
lot stronger than expected or inflation picks up faster than
anticipated.
Evans does not have a vote on policy this year, but he is
known as one of the U.S. central bank's most dovish
policymakers. His remarks followed comments from three other Fed
officials on Monday that all suggested rate increases might be
on the way sooner rather than later.
"Evans normally leans towards lower rates so it is
interesting that he is happy to talk about two hikes this year,
with markets only priced for one," Westpac senior currency
strategist, Sean Callow, said in a note.
