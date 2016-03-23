* Dollar hits one-week high against major currencies
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, March 23 The dollar rose to a one-week
high against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, boosted
by hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials and
safe-haven demand following Tuesday's attacks in Brussels.
Three-month sterling implied volatility soared as
investors prepared for turbulence exactly three months before a
referendum on Britain's EU memberhip. The currency had been been
the biggest loser among major currencies on Tuesday, with the
events in Brussels seen boosting the "Brexit" campaign.
The euro also fell after the attacks and the currency was
again weaker on Wednesday, hitting a one-week low of $1.1180
.
That was partly due to broad strength in the dollar, which
gained after comments supporting more U.S. interest rate hikes
from the heads of the Philadelphia and Chicago Federal Reserves.
But BNY Mellon currency strategist Neil Mellor in London
said that though the comments had given a short-term boost to
the dollar, they had not changed the fundamental U.S. monetary
policy picture.
"The fact is that the Fed is only going to be tightening
twice this year and the risks are still skewed to the downside
for the dollar," he said. "The outflows are quite considerable
and those have been pretty good at tracking the dollar index
over time."
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against six major rivals, rose about 0.3 percent to 95.980, its
highest since March 16.
Against the yen, the greenback was 0.2 percent up at 112.60
.
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the central
bank should consider another hike as early as next month if the
U.S. economy continues to improve, and that he would prefer at
least three hikes before year-end.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also said he expects two
more rate increases this year, unless economic data comes in a
lot stronger than expected or inflation picks up faster than
anticipated.
Data last week showed underlying U.S. inflation increased
more than expected in February as rents and medical costs
maintained their upward trend.
"You've had U.S. inflation data tick up a bit, some hawkish
comments, and then you've had that big paring back in dollar
longs over the past year," said Rabobank currency strategist
Jane Foley, in London.
"That suggests to me it might be difficult for the dollar to
carry on going down... The Fed is still the only central bank in
rate hike mode in the G10."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Louise Ireland and Angus MacSwan)