* Dollar under broad pressure as markets scale back Fed
hikes
* Yellen highlights external risks, stresses caution
* Commodity currencies gain as oil prices rise
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, March 30 The dollar fell broadly on
Wednesday, with a cautious tone from the head of the Federal
Reserve leaving investors wondering if there would even be one
U.S. rate hike this year and sending the greenback down more
than 1 percent in the past 24 hours.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars, currencies that are
closely correlated with commodity prices, both soared to
nine-month highs as oil prices - which are
U.S. dollar-denominated - rose and became cheaper for holders of
other currencies.
The greenback had hit a two-week high against a basket of
major currencies at the start of the week, boosted by a
series of hawkish comments from Fed officials that gave
investors the impression that U.S. interest rates could increase
twice this year, with the first hike coming as soon as April.
But Fed Chair Janet Yellen poured cold water on those
expectations on Tuesday, stressing the need to be cautious in
raising rates and highlighting external risks including low oil
prices and slower growth abroad.
Yellen sent the dollar index down by 0.8 percent - its
biggest one-day fall in two weeks - to 94.79, a 12-day low.
"Having had such seemingly unambiguous guidance from the
other FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) speakers since the
last FOMC meeting, where the message seemed to be very clearly
to markets: you've taken this too dovishly, she seemed to send
the opposite message," said RBC Capital Markets' head of
currency strategy in London Adam Cole.
"I think the market is very confused about what it's
supposed to think," Cole said, adding that the dollar should not
fall much further from these levels.
The greenback dipped half a percent to a nine-day low of
112.135 yen, even as dismal Japanese data heightened
speculation that Japan will need to muster more stimulus to
avert another recession. Factory output fell 6.2 percent last
month from the previous month, the biggest tumble since
2011.
The dollar also lost ground on the euro, which hit an
almost-two-week high of $1.1331.
Fed fund futures <0#FF:> now have barely a quarter-point
hike priced in for this year.
"Such a cautious stance suggests a rate hike in April is
unlikely, and there are increased doubts that the Fed will be
ready to move in June," said Westpac Bank senior currency
strategist Sean Callow.
The New Zealand dollar was trading 1.5 percent higher on the
day at $0.6965, while the Aussie was up as much as 0.9 percent
at $0.7698.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo and Ian Chua
in Sydney; Editing by David Holmes)