* Dollar hits lowest since October 2014
* Fed minutes show members' concern about risks to growth
* Japan MOF official says ready to intervene
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 7 The yen powered to a 17-month
high against the dollar on Thursday, with the U.S. currency
broadly under pressure after minutes of the Federal Reserve's
meeting last month underscored its caution about future interest
rate hikes.
The yen's surge -- up 9.6 percent against the dollar so far
this year -- led to more warnings of action from the Japanese
who are concerned about a strong currency dampening exports. A
senior Japanese finance ministry official said it would take
steps in the market as needed.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also repeated that
the central bank would ease policy further if needed, but there
are doubts over how effective that would be.
The dollar fell 1 percent to 108.65 yen, its weakest
against its Japanese counterpart since October 2014. The euro
slid to 124.12 yen, its lowest in a month.
"We are in a broad-based soft dollar environment and given
the yen is cheap in relation to its long-term fundamentals, it
is not surprising it is outperforming," said Petr Krpata, FX
strategist at ING.
"The rise is leading to speculation of intervention by the
Japanese. But we think the bar for that is pretty high and we
are not seeing any major risk-off event."
The market is sceptical about the chances of yen-selling
intervention ahead of a G7 summit that Japan is hosting in May,
said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
"It may be tough for Japan's MOF to take the initiative and
charge toward intervention," Okagawa said, referring to the
ministry of finance, which has jurisdiction over Japan's
currency policy.
"If the dollar were to suddenly fall below 100 yen, that may
justify action to adjust the speed of the moves, but I think
that would be a last resort."
The dollar index, which tracks it against a basket of six
major currencies, fell to 94.015, its lowest since
October last year.
Minutes from the Fed's March 15-16 policy meeting suggested
that the central bank appears unlikely to raise interest rates
before June due to widespread concern among policymakers over
their limited ability to counter the blow of a global economic
slowdown.
The minutes showed debate over whether they might increase
rates in April with "a number" of them arguing that headwinds to
growth would probably persist, and many urging caution about
raising rates.
The euro was up 0.2 percent at $1.14205, not far from
a 5-1/2-month high of $1.1438 touched last week. Minutes of the
last European Central Bank meeting will be released on Thursday
with traders also looking to a speech later in the day by its
president, Mario Draghi.
(additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; editing by John
Stonestreet)