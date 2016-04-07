* Dollar falls to around 108 yen, lowest since October 2014
* Fed minutes show members' concern about risks to growth
* Japan MOF official says ready to intervene
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 7 The yen powered to a 17-month
high against the dollar on Thursday, with the U.S. currency
under pressure after minutes of the Federal Reserve's meeting
last month underscored its caution about future interest rate
hikes.
The yen's surge, up around 9.5 percent against the dollar
this year despite the imposition of negative rates, led to more
warnings of action from the Japanese, who are concerned about a
strong currency dampening exports.
A senior Japanese finance ministry official said steps would
be taken in the market as needed, and Bank of Japan Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda also repeated the central bank would ease policy
further if needed, but there are doubts over how effective that
would be.
The dollar fell 1.4 percent to 108.02 yen, its
weakest against its Japanese counterpart since October 2014. The
euro slid to 123.32 yen, its lowest in a month, with
subdued stock markets also underpinning the safe-haven yen.
"We are in a broad-based soft dollar environment, and given
the yen is cheap in relation to its long-term fundamentals, it
is not surprising it is outperforming," said ING currency
strategist Petr Krpata.
"The rise is leading to speculation of intervention by the
Japanese," Krpata added. "But we think the bar for that is
pretty high and we are not seeing any major risk-off event."
The market is sceptical about the chances of yen-selling
intervention ahead of a G7 summit that Japan is hosting in May,
analysts said.
YEN FOCUS
"(Prime Minister Shinzo) Abe does not want to get into
trouble at the G7 summit for the BOJ focussing too much on the
yen," said Commerzbank currency analyst Anthe Praefcke.
"Once the visitors have left, he or Kuroda can refer to
'disorderly movements' and 'excessive volatility' on the FX
markets to their hearts content - the two tolerated exemptions
for interventions - so as to be able to intervene to weaken the
yen," Praefcke said.
The dollar index, which tracks it against a basket of six
major currencies, fell to 94.015, its lowest since
October 2015. It recovered to 94.414, still flat on the day.
Traders will watch for comments from Fed chair Janet Yellen, who
takes part in a panel discussion later in the day.
Minutes from the Fed's March 15-16 policy meeting suggested
the central bank is unlikely to raise interest rates before
June, due to widespread concern among policymakers over their
limited ability to counter the blow of a global slowdown.
The minutes showed debate over whether they might increase
rates in April, with "a number" of them arguing that headwinds
to growth would probably persist, and many urging caution about
raising rates.
The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.13805, not far
from a 5-1/2 month high of $1.1438 touched last week. Minutes of
the last European Central Bank meeting will be released on
Thursday, with traders also looking to a speech later in the day
by its president, Mario Draghi.
