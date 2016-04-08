* Dollar gets respite vs yen in wake of drop to 17-month low
* Japan's finance minister warns against rapid yen rise
* Short covering seen supporting dollar/yen for now
(Recasts after start of European trade)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 8 Gains for stock markets and a
warning of the chances of intervention from Japan's finance
minister knocked back the yen on Friday after a week of
startling gains.
The yen surged at one point by as much as 2 percent against
the dollar on Thursday, and Minister Taro Aso responded early on
Friday by warning rapid currency moves were "undesirable," that
the yen's were "one-sided" and that Japan would take steps as
needed.
That is language that Tokyo has used in the past to flag
intervention, and the yen's run to 17-month highs against the
dollar has required investors to believe that it would hold fire
at least until after next week's G20 meetings in Washington.
"Of course there is some fear in the market," said Manuel
Oliveri, a strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
"But one has to bear in mind that there is the G20 agreement
not to, and that to work any intervention would need to be large
and really that means it would need the support of the Fed and
the European Central Bank."
By 0738 GMT, the yen had lost 0.7 percent at 108.92 yen per
dollar, still up more than 2 percent on the week and around 10
percent on the year so far.
The dollar was higher across the board after taking
some comfort from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's promise
on Thursday that the U.S. central bank was on course to tighten
rates gradually going forward.
Yellen's statement last week that the Fed should proceed
cautiously in light of looming global risks to the U.S. economy
have been at the heart of sharp falls over the past 10 days for
the dollar against the euro and yen.
Both of those currencies have been treated as safe havens by
investors sharing growing concerns that much of the developed
world is falling into a debilitating cycle of deflation that
central banks are powerless to stop.
The dollar inched up 0.1 percent to $1.1380 per euro in
early European trade.
"This is really just a bit of Friday respite," said a dealer
with one international bank in London. "Where we go next week
seems set to depend on risk appetite again. As long as stocks
are falling, the dollar will be a sell on any rallies."
A Reuters poll of strategists released on Thursday showed
the broader dollar rally that began in mid-2014 has nearly run
its course and will only gain slightly over the coming year,
with respondents saying risks to their forecasts are tilted more
to the downside.
"We think a combination of falling US real rates and
elevated market volatility are weighing on the dollar against
the current account surplus-backed euro and yen," analysts from
BNP Paribas said in a note.
"(But) we remain constructive on the dollar against the
Australian and Canadian dollars."
