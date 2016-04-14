(Adds sterling reaction to BoE decision, updates prices)
* Dollar index holds on to gains, yen edges down
* Singapore dollar skids after surprise easing
* US CPI to be eyed, upside could boost dollar
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 14 The dollar rose on Thursday,
having posted its biggest one-day gain in over a month a day
before, as improved risk sentiment led investors to trim
positions in low-yielding currencies like the yen and the euro.
A surprise policy easing by Singapore's central bank, citing
a tougher outlook for economic growth, also boosted stocks in
Asia and gave the dollar a lift against the city-state's
currency.
The dollar index tracking the unit against a basket of six
major currencies was up 0.2 percent at 94.911, after
rallying nearly 1 percent on Wednesday.
The euro edged down to $1.1265, way below a six-month
high of $1.1465 touched on Tuesday. The dollar was flat against
the yen at 109.30 yen, pulling away from a 17-month
trough of 107.63 set a few days ago.
The focus will be on U.S. consumer price inflation data and
any upside surprise could push up Treasury yields and provide
support to the greenback, traders said.
Data released on Wednesday showed an unexpected fall in U.S.
retail sales in March yet it failed to make much of a dent on
the rallying dollar.
"Risk sentiment is broadly positive and that is giving
reason to investors to move away from low-yielding currencies
like the euro and the yen," said Yujiro Goto, currency
strategist at Nomura.
"The U.S. retail sales data yesterday were weaker, but that
barely impacted the dollar. It shows that long dollar positions
have more or less been cut and negative news is having limited
impact."
The yen got no help from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda, who said in New York that the central bank was ready to
expand monetary stimulus again if recent weaknesses in inflation
expectations persist. He stressed there wee "many ways" to do so
to achieve his ambitious price target.
Kuroda made the remarks ahead of a meeting of Group of 20
financial leaders in Washington, where currency policy is seen
high on the agenda in the face of subdued global growth.
The Federal Reserve has highlighted global uncertainty as
the major bar to another hike in interest rates. So, when upbeat
trade data out of China this week and a pick-up in commodity
prices seemed to lessen the risk of a global downturn, dollar
bulls figured there was now more chance of a move higher.
Analysts at CitiFX said recent developments might serve as
an encouragement for investors to warm up to the idea of pricing
in more tightening.
Just this week, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, San
Francisco Fed President John Williams and Philadelphia Fed
President Patrick Harker all suggested several hikes were
possible this year.
In Europe, sterling regained some lost ground after
Bank of England policymakers voted 9-0 to keep interest rates at
a record lows, quashing speculation ahead of the meeting that
one or more members could vote to cut rates.
(additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua; Editing
by Tom Heneghan)