* Aussie, kiwi dollars gain on Chinese numbers
* Japan's Kuroda, Aso remark on yen's recent rapid moves
* Eyes on G20 meetings in Washington, ECB next week
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 15 The major currencies seen as
most dependent on China were the main gainers on Friday after a
batch of GDP data offered hope that the world's second largest
economy is heading for a rebound after racking up its slowest
growth in seven years.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars,
generally in more bullish form since long-term downtrends
bottomed out in January, rose 0.3 and 0.9 percent respectively,
also helped by another turn upward in oil prices.
The dollar, euro and yen were roughly
flat ahead of a G20 meeting in Washington looked to for signs
from financial leaders on the next stages of their efforts to
drag most of the developed world out of a debilitating cycle of
debt and very low inflation.
The U.S. currency is up 0.75 percent on the week in
trade-weighted terms, helped by a broad improvement in
investors' appetite for risk, which has drawn money out of the
euro and the yen.
Commerzbank strategist Thu Lan Nguyen said its gains against
the euro may also be the result of expectations of another
pro-easing message from the European Central Bank next week.
"The gains for the commodities-linked currencies on China's
data is really the only story this morning," she said
"The general theme is a slight recovery of the dollar as
well as some euro weakness, which may have to do with people
preparing for the ECB meeting."
The last G20 meeting in Shanghai in February is now
generally seen as having marked the start of a move by the U.S.
Federal Reserve to quietly weaken the dollar in the hope doing
so would stabilize world markets and allow it to push on with
rises in interest rates this year.
The run in to Friday's gathering has been marked by rhetoric
from Japanese officials used in the past to prepare markets for
intervention to weaken the yen.
Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said he had expressed deep
concerns to U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew over one-sided
currency moves. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda also said in Washington that the yen's "excessive" rises
have been corrected somewhat in the past few days.
While it is the Ministry of Finance, not the central bank,
that determines Japan's currency policy, Kuroda's remarks were
notable in that it was the first time he described the yen's
appreciation as "excessive."
Traders in Asia reported that Japanese importers had bought
dollars on Friday as a "gotobi" date - a multiple of five - on
which books are traditionally settled.
"Today is 'gotobi,' so it's natural for the dollar to rise a
little bit," said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at
Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
By GMT 0756, the euro had edged down about 0.1 percent to
$1.1259 compared to a six-month high of $1.1465 touched
on Tuesday. The yen was roughly steady at 109.35 yen per dollar
, down from this week's more than 17-month high of 107.63.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)