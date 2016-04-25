* Yen steadies after hammering on BOJ easing reports
* Pound strong after Obama cautions against Brexit
* Positioning is net dollar short for 1st time in a year
* Yen longs at record highs
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, April 25 The yen recovered from a
walloping at the end of last week on Monday, with investors
focusing on a meeting of the Bank of Japan that many expect to
deliver further easing of monetary policy in a bid to halt the
currency's rise.
Bets on the yen to strengthen further reached a record high
in the week to last Tuesday, while positioning on the dollar
turned to betting on outright falls for the first time in more
than a year.
That largely reflects market scepticism that the U.S.
Federal Reserve, which also meets on Wednesday, will push on any
time soon with rises in interest rates that the rest of the
world economy still looks too shaky to deal with.
"Such has been the aggressive move by real money investors
to sell the dollar since the start of this year, it just says
there is no real faith in what the Fed are trying to do," said
Neil Mellor, a strategist with Bank of New York Mellon in
London.
"It's tempting to see this as a modest correction to the big
move higher we saw last year. But if the dollar is going to rise
again, they will have to rebuild belief on markets that they can
deliver these higher rates without, say, a blowout in China."
The dollar index traded 0.2 percent lower on the day at
94.963. Against the euro, it dipped to $1.1270, at the weaker
end of a 10-cent range it has held for a year.
It fell half a percent to 111.24 yen per dollar.
A number of GDP reports accompany the central bank meetings
later this week and strategists say markets may be cautious in
the meantime.
Germany's Ifo indicator on Monday may provide some
direction, while sterling remains fixated on the ebb and flow of
the Brexit referendum campaign.
Sterling was trading around its highest in a month against
both the euro and dollar after U.S. President
Barack Obama cautioned against Brexit and a handful of polls
showed more support for staying in the European Union.
The yen fell 2.1 percent on Friday - its biggest fall since
the day BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda announced a second round of
monetary easing in October 2014. The trigger was a Bloomberg
report that the Bank of Japan is considering applying negative
rates to its lending programme for financial institutions.
But traders are also aware that further BOJ easing may have
limited impact in weakening the yen, as did the introduction of
negative interest rates in January.
"I'm a bit sceptical about how long the yen's slide will
continue. Financial markets appear to have a bleak view on the
impact of negative interest rates on the economy," said Kyosuke
Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale.
With much of any further easing already priced in, the yen
may have limited room to fall further after the BOJ's policy
meeting on April 27-28, some analysts also said.
"If the BOJ comes up with what's already reported and a bit
of stock purchases, that would lead to
buy-on-rumour-sell-on-fact type of dollar/yen selling," said
Minori Uchida, chief FX analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO; editing by
John Stonestreet)