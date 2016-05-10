* Yen sheds 0.4 percent vs euro and dollar
* Japanese finmin reiterates readiness to weaken yen
* Euro/dollar rangebound
(Adds details, quotes)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 10 The yen fell to its lowest in
almost two weeks against the dollar on Tuesday following
warnings by Japan that it was prepared to step in to weaken the
currency.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent to a 12-day high of 108.895 yen
, after surging more than 1 percent on Monday. The U.S.
currency tumbled to an 18-month low of 105.55 yen last week
after the Bank of Japan stood pat on monetary policy.
Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Monday that Tokyo was
ready to intervene to weaken the currency if moves were volatile
enough to hurt the country's trade and economy. He reiterated
that message on Tuesday.
Traders said some speculators were cutting favourable bets
on the yen, having piled into the currency in the past few
weeks.
"Considering that speculative long positioning remains
relatively sizeable, such comments should increase uncertainty
among all those who remain long," said Manuel Oliveri, currency
strategist at Credit Agricole. "We do not exclude further
position squaring-related downside risks."
Nevertheless, many believe the bar for intervention is high
and unless the yen strengthens rapidly past 105 and towards the
100 mark against the dollar, authorities are likely to stay on
the sidelines.
"Japanese authorities will obviously never state what
currency levels are important to them, but if you can read
between the lines, 105 yen seems to be one of the watersheds,"
said Bart Wakabayashi, head of FX sales at State Street Global
Markets in Hong Kong.
Traders said Japan will also be wary of intervention before
it hosts a G7 meeting later this month. Attendees at previous G7
meetings have frowned upon interventions, and Tokyo is sensitive
to criticism that it is trying to engineer a weaker yen.
A recent U.S. Treasury report termed countries with
substantial trade surpluses such as Japan which try to weaken
their currencies through "persistent one-sided" intervention as
manipulators.
The euro rose 0.45 percent to a near two-week high of 124
yen, pulling further away from a three-year trough of
121.48 plumbed late last week.
The common currency was flat against the dollar at $1.1385
. The dollar index was at 94.151, having hit its
highest in nearly two weeks in the Asian trading session and
extending its rise from a 15-month trough reached on May 3.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; editing by John
Stonestreet)