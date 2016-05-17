(Recasts after start of European trading)
* Aussie also lifted by RBA minutes
* U.S. dollar dips before inflation data
* Yen steady in run-up to weekend G7 meeting
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 17 Commodity-linked currencies
climbed on Tuesday as oil prices reached six-month highs, while
a risk-on mood across markets dampened demand for the yen and
the dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the day.
The Australian dollar was the biggest climber among major
currencies, gaining as much as 1.2 percent against its U.S.
counterpart.
Already lifted by rallying oil prices, the Aussie was given
a further boost by minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA), which tempered expectations of an interest rate cut.
Oil exporter Norway's currency hit a two-week high of 9.2090
crowns per euro, and the Canadian and New Zealand
dollars , also commodity-dependent, climbed.
"The Aussie ...is pulling the other commodity currencies
up," said RBC Capital Markets currency strategist Adam Cole in
London. "The expectation was that the minutes of the RBA meeting
would have set us up for another cut in June, and that was very
much not the case."
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket
of six others, edged down 0.2 percent to 94.414, away
from a three-week high of 94.845 hit on Friday.
The only major currencies to fall against the dollar were
the euro and the yen, down 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent
respectively as investors moved towards riskier assets
across markets.
Japan will this weekend host a meeting of G7 finance leaders
that could expose a rift on issues ranging from currency and
fiscal policies, on which Japan is hoping for a coordinated
policy response.
The major data focus on Tuesday is U.S. inflation due at
1230 GMT.
Fed funds futures rates show investors see only a 4 percent
chance the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its
June policy meeting, but many investors believe another hike
will come later this year.
"From the Fed's perspective, so long as core CPI continues
to hover above 2 percent, ongoing signs of a recovery in
headline inflation will be seen as a hawkish development," wrote
strategists from ING in London in a note to clients.
"With markets barely pricing in a near-term Fed rate ...we
suspect that short-term U.S. rates may nudge higher ...though
uncertainty over the Fed's willingness to allow for an inflation
overshoot may limit any material upside."
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; editing by
John Stonestreet)