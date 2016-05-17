* Yen falls in run-up to weekend G7 meeting
* U.S. dollar steady before inflation data
* Aussie lifted by RBA minutes
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 17 The yen hit a 2-1/2-week low on
Tuesday as a move up in oil prices boosted risk appetite, and as
investors worried that after giving several warnings, Japanese
officials would intervene to weaken the yen.
The Japanese currency has fallen around 3.5 percent
against the dollar since hitting an 18-month high two weeks ago,
with policymakers stepping up talk that they are watching the
yen's movements and will step in to weaken it if necessary.
It fell half a percent to 109.65 yen per dollar on Tuesday,
its weakest since April 28.
Japan will this weekend host a meeting of G7 finance
leaders, at which it hopes for some sort of a coordinated policy
response to the yen's recent appreciation: 13 percent in the
past five months, even with the last two weeks' falls.
"There's a nervousness among traders now that the Japanese
officials have stepped up their verbal interventions...and so
traders are speculating that the Japanese central bank will step
in eventually if dollar/yen goes too low," said Commerzbank
currency strategist Thulan Nguyen, from Frankfurt.
"There's also the upcoming G7 meeting - I'm not sure if
people are really expecting that they'll get a free ticket for
intervention, but possibly something else," she added,
suggesting fiscal policy coordination or a scrapping of a
planned tax hike as possible measures.
The yen was also dented by a pick-up in risk appetite, with
oil prices trading near six-month highs.
That rise in crude oil prices had earlier sent commodity
currencies soaring, but they then eased back a little, along
with oil prices.
The Australian dollar had been the strongest climber,
gaining as much as 1.2 percent against its U.S. counterpart
, having also been lifted by minutes from the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA), which tempered expectations of an
interest rate cut.
"The expectation was that the minutes of the RBA meeting
would have set us up for another cut in June, and that was very
much not the case," said RBC Capital Markets currency strategist
Adam Cole in London.
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket
of six others, was flat at 94.573, close to a three-week
high of 94.845 hit on Friday.
The major data focus on Tuesday is U.S. inflation due at
1230 GMT.
Fed funds futures rates show investors see only a 4 percent
chance the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its
June policy meeting, but many investors believe another hike
will come later this year.
