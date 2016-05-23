* Dollar falls vs yen on Japan trade data, weaker Nikkei
* G7 meeting displays US-Japan rift on intervention
* Dollar index hovering just under two-month peak
* Fed rate hike view sees dollar post third week of gains
* More Fed speakers due on Monday
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 23 Robust trade data from Japan had
the yen back on the rise on Monday after three weeks of solid
gains for the dollar which have given fresh heart to those
hoping for another rally as U.S. interest rates rise.
A Group of Seven finance ministers' meeting concluded on
Saturday with the United States warning Japan against
intervening to weaken the yen, a rift that is perceived as
preventing Tokyo from acting.
Top of the agenda this week is whether U.S. data adds to the
case for a June or July hike in rates, with a handful of
appearances by U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers expected to
back the case for a move within months.
Sterling, and sterling options markets, were roughly steady
after last week's rollercoaster ride following a shift in market
odds away from a vote for a British exit from the European Union
in next month's referendum.
With stock markets back on the defensive in Europe and Asia,
the yen - traditionally a haven for capital when markets are
worried about growth - rose 0.8 percent against both the euro
and the dollar
"The risks are to the upside for the dollar, but the key is
that we would remain selective in our long dollar positions. It
is not an across the board bullishness," said Bank of America
Merrill Lynch strategist Kamal Sharma.
"We like being long against commodity currencies. We would
sell the dollar against the yen on rallies."
Data on Monday showed Japan's trade balance in April was
823.5 billion yen ($7.50 billion), against economists' forecasts
for a 492.8 billion yen increase. Japan logged a trade surplus
for the third consecutive month.
If a country's exports exceed its imports, as in Japan's
recent case, there is in theory a high demand for its goods and
therefore for its currency.
"The April trade surplus was due in large part to weak
imports. Still, the data was enough to trigger yen buying," said
Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman in Tokyo.
"The trade numbers came out against a political backdrop
that does not favour Japan intervening to weaken the yen, thus
making it relatively easy for participants to buy back the yen."
The G7 disagreement on currencies helped push the Nikkei
down more than 1 percent, adding further support to the
safe-haven yen.
The dollar index of its strength against a basket of other
currencies was little changed since Friday at 95.211 and
still close to Thursday's high of 95.520. It rose 0.8 percent
last week, climbing for a third week.
"The key focus this week will be on whether U.S. data and
comments from Fed officials support tightening expectations
further," analysts from France's BNP Paribas said in a note. "We
remain doubtful and are inclined to sell the dollar on rallies
versus the euro and yen."
