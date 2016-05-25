(Updates, adds German ZEW survey)
* Dollar index notches fresh 2-month peak
* Dollar index up 3 percent this month
* Euro supported by progress in Greek debt deal
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, May 25 The dollar hit a two-month high
against a basket of currencies on Wednesday on expectations the
Federal Reserve is on course to raise interest rates in the
coming months.
The euro, though held its ground and rose against the yen on
relief that there was progress in Greek bailout talks. Euro zone
finance ministers early on Wednesday gave a nod to releasing
10.3 billion euros ($11.48 billion) in new funds for Greece in
recognition of painful fiscal reforms pushed through by Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras's leftist-led coalition
The dollar index was at 95.616 after rising as high
as 95.661 earlier in the Asian session, its highest since late
March. The index has risen nearly 3 percent this month. The
latest move came after data showed new U.S. single-family home
sales surged to a more than eight-year peak in April and prices
hit a record high.
The euro was flat at $1.1142, holding above a 10-week
low of $1.1133 struck on Tuesday, with an upbeat German IFO
survey also underpinning sentiment.
The single currency was 0.3 percent higher against the yen
at 122.80 as southern European government bonds
rallied on the Greek news.
"The Greek debt problem was not the biggest concern, but
there is relief it is out of the way and the euro is drawing
some support from that," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist
at Nordea. "The biggest focus in the currency market remains the
Fed and rate hike expectations."
While some profit-taking emerged after the dollar's recent
gains, many investors took a breather before data and events in
coming days, traders said.
The upbeat housing numbers backed the Fed's April policy
meeting minutes, released last week, which hinted it may raise
rates soon if the economy appeared strong enough. Still, not
many are convinced of a June rate hike, with markets pricing in
only 38 percent chance of a move, according to CME's Fedwatch.
"I fear only one of the Fed heavy weights will be able to
sway market expectations notably, above all the chair, Janet
Yellen. Until then, the appreciation potential in dollar will
remain limited," said Thu Lan Nguyen, currency strategist at
Commerzbank.
Yellen is due to speak on Friday, which is also the
concluding day for the G7 summit being held in Japan. Once the
G7 summit is out of the way, markets will be focusing on whether
Tokyo may be looking to postpone a scheduled sales tax hike and
implement fiscal stimulus measures.
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Mark
Heinrich)