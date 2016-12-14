* Dollar index off its Monday peak ahead of Fed meeting
* Markets expect Fed to raise rates twice in 2017
* Euro, yen both steadier so far in December
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Dec 14 The dollar was steady on
Wednesday in the run in to the Federal Reserve's policy
statement later in the day, with an almost 1 percent fall this
week showing minimal expectations the Fed will ramp up its
forecasts for future rises in interest rates.
The Fed is seen as all but certain to raise its main rate by
a quarter point to 0.50-0.75 percent. It will be Chair Janet
Yellen's tone, and new forecasts for future rates, that will
drive the market response.
Talk among traders this week has focussed on the risks of
policymakers expressing concern at the dollar's gains or
alternatively ramping up the predicted pace of future rate hikes
in response to President-elect Donald Trump's spending plans.
After falling a third of a percent in Asian trade, the
dollar recovered to stand less than 0.1 percent lower in early
European deals.
"Last year's template was for dollar long positions to be
pared into the (rate rise) event," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy with CIBC in London.
"This time it has been slower but overall I think we are
seeing some lightening of positions. If you have been riding the
dollar rally, it makes sense to take some money off the table
and come back once the dust has settled."
The major investment banks are mainly upbeat on the dollar's
prospects for next year after a bullish month following Trump's
election. Higher inflation expectations have encouraged more
bullish forecasts for U.S. rates next year, and Fed policymakers
may play into that by raising their own predictions.
But the minimal pullback this week at very least expresses
some doubt on the chances of the dollar pushing past parity with
the euro. Investors also seem more nervous about further
weakening the market's safe haven of choice, the yen, given a
raft of political risks to global growth next year.
"Medium to long-term dollar strength is likely but it must
not happen too quickly," analysts from Germany's Commerzbank
said in a note to clients. "Euro-dollar parity over the next
couple of months for example would be too much."
The euro inched down to $1.0617, still almost a cent
off Monday's one-week low of $1.0525. The dollar dipped 0.1
percent to 115.07 yen, well below Monday's 10-month high of
116.12 yen.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)