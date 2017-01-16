* Pound hits lowest - bar "flash crash" - since 1985
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 16 Sterling skidded to its lowest
levels - bar a "flash crash" in October - in 32 years on Monday,
hit by fears that Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday
that Britain is set for a "hard" Brexit out of the EU and its
single market.
Sterling fell as much as 1.5 percent against the dollar and
2.5 percent against the yen. That shifted the spotlight away
from the greenback, which has come under pressure in recent days
as investors ponder U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's likely
economic policies after he takes office on Friday.
The pound plunged to $1.1983 in early trade in
Asia, depths not seen since a bout of thin liquidity triggered a
"flash crash" on Oct. 7 that wiped as much as 10 percent off the
pound in a matter of minutes. Apart from that, it was the lowest
level since May 1985.
By 1230 GMT sterling had managed to climb back above $1.20,
but was still trading down more than 1 percent on the day at
$1.204.
Dealers said the market was reacting to various media
reports over the weekend that said May would signal plans for a
"hard" Brexit in her speech on Tuesday, saying she's willing to
quit the European Union's single market in order to regain
control of Britain's borders.
"Every time there's 'hard Brexit' headlines, that triggers a
fresh bout of selling sterling," said MUFG currency analyst Lee
Hardman, in London. "It's almost impossible to see Europe
allowing the UK to remain a full member of the single market if
it wants to regain control of the border and the laws and wants
to strike its own agreements."
Hardman added that the weekend reports were "not really new
news", as May's government has consistently pointed towards
giving priority to immigration controls over single market
access, and that was why sterling had not fallen further in
London trading hours.
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King
day, which means liquidity will be lower.
"The fact that the sell-offs usually happen during periods
in which there's less liquidity increases the risk we could have
a sharper sell-off (today), but as we saw in the flash crash
that doesn't mean that's fundamentally justified," said Hardman.
Citi's head of European G10 currency strategy in London,
Richard Cochinos, said Britain's hefty current account and
budget deficits meant it was heavily dependent on foreign
capital. The more uncertainty investors feel over Britain's
place in Europe, he said, the more investment dries up - the key
reason for sterling's weakness.
May has said she will trigger Article 50 - starting the
formal EU withdrawal talks - by the end of March. But so far,
she has revealed few details about what kind of deal she will
seek, frustrating some investors, businesses and lawmakers.
"SAFE-HAVEN" YEN
The euro climbed as much as 1.5 percent against the pound to
a two-month high of 88.53 pence, before retreating to
87.85 pence, still up 0.7 percent on the day.
Against the yen, which is perceived as a safe haven,
sterling fell as much as 2.3 percent to a two-month low of
136.48 yen, before recovering to trade down around 1.4
percent on the day by 1230 GMT.
The Japanese currency gained broadly as a risk-off mood
permeated markets, hitting a six-week high of 113.61 yen to the
U.S. dollar.
"The risk-averse sentiment stemming from 'hard Brexit'
(worries) is pushing down the dollar/yen," Masafumi Yamamoto,
chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
"But so far, I think the correction from the dollar/yen's
high in December, and concerns about stronger protectionism
under the new U.S. presidency, have been the dominant theme."
The dollar index climbed 0.4 percent to 101.59.
Trump revealed few policy clues at his first press
conference last week since his November election victory. The
dollar rose after the election on expectations that his
administration would embark on stimulus to boost growth and
inflation, prompting the U.S. Federal Reserve to adopt a faster
pace of interest rate hikes.
But Trump's protectionist stance has also added to some
investors' risk aversion, as he has threatened to impose
retaliatory tariffs on China, build a wall along the Mexican
border and tear up the North American Free Trade Agreement
(NAFTA).
