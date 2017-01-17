(Repeats to more subscribers)
* Sterling makes biggest gain in 8 years after May Brexit
speech
* Dollar falls to 5-week low vs yen ahead of Trump
inauguration
* Euro bolstered by upbeat ECB lending data, car sales
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2016 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Marc Jones and Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 17 The dollar fell heavily across
the board on Tuesday, with sterling leading the charge against
it as soothing words on Brexit from British prime minister
Theresa May triggered the pound's biggest jump in eight years.
A recent sell-off in the dollar deepened as U.S. traders
returned from a long weekend to widespread weakness after
President-elect Donald Trump said the greenback's strength
against the Chinese yuan "is killing us".
The world's top currency sank past $1.07 per euro for
the first time since Dec. 8 and below 113 yen before the
resurgent British pound raced up 2.5 percent to as high
as $1.2347.
"We see the dollar overvalued against all the main
currencies," said asset manager Allianz's chief economist,
Stefan Hofrichter.
He said the dollar could find traction again and reach
parity against the euro if there was a string of U.S. interest
rate rises this year, but that with pro-dollar positioning
currently extreme, "maybe we have seen the peak already".
The dollar surged at the end of last year on expectations
that stimulus promised by Trump on the campaign trail would
boost U.S. economic growth and feed demand for the dollar.
But having labelled China a currency manipulator, Trump has
continued to strike a firm tone towards Beijing and his
protectionist rhetoric is beginning to play a larger role in
investors' thinking.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal he said: "I
would talk to them (China) first," but "our companies can't
compete with them now because our currency is strong and it's
killing us".
The dollar went as low as 112.74 yen in early U.S.
deals, with traders also citing Trump's tweets criticising a
Republican plan on border tax adjustments which had been
expected to support the dollar.
"Underlying it all is an apparent change of heart from Trump
on the border tax and what it might or might not do for the
dollar," said National Australia Bank's head of forex strategy
Nick Parsons.
In a full house of falls for the dollar, it was sterling
that stood out most. Already up more than 1 percent on
unexpectedly high December inflation data, it spiked higher
after May pledged to hold a parliamentary vote on whatever deal
to leave the European Union Britain eventually reaches.
In the minutes that followed her comment, part of a
keenly-awaited speech on her objectives for Brexit talks, the
pound surged 2.5 percent to a 11-day high of $1.2347,
leaving it on course for its best day in eight years.
It also gained more than 1.5 percent to 86.69 pence per
euro, with dealers reporting a widespread squeeze on short
positions - or bets against sterling - taken in derivatives
markets in the past few days.
One media report at the weekend had quoted a Downing Street
source as predicting May's speech, which confirmed Britain will
leave the EU's single market, would trigger a correction in the
pound that most had assumed would be downward not upward.
"Theresa May's greatest trick appears to have been to
deliver what amounts to a fairly hard Brexit message without the
markets going into a flat spin," said ETX Capital analyst Neil
Wilson.
"Some judicious leaks in the last couple of days had primed
investors for the UK to be leaving the single market. Many
expected a tough sounding speech that would send the pound
lower."
