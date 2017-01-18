* Dollar perks up from 7-week low vs yen
* Investors await Yellen speech for possible policy clues
* Sterling falls after biggest one-day gain since 1998
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 18 The dollar rebounded on Wednesday
after falling for five days in a row against its currency
basket, as investors eyed a speech by the head of the Federal
Reserve later in the day and U.S. inflation data for clues on
the path of interest rates.
After a volatile Tuesday on which sterling rose more than 3
percent for its best showing against the dollar since at least
1998, currency markets were calmer on Wednesday, with
most of the previous day's moves seeing slight reversals.
Sterling retreated 0.7 percent. The dollar, which hit a
seven-week low of 112.57 yen in early trade in Asia, climbed
half a percent to 113.19 yen.
The dollar index, which measures it against a basket
of six major peers, stood at 100.56, up 0.2 percent, after
falling to 100.26 on Tuesday, its lowest since Dec. 8.
"Everything is just a partial reversal of the price action
yesterday," said RBC Capital Markets currency strategist Adam
Cole. He said the dollar's recent weakness had been primarily
driven by positioning, which had built up heavily in favour of
further dollar gains and was therefore vulnerable to exaggerated
falls on negative news.
One of the reasons given for the greenback's weakness was a
comment from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in a weekend
newspaper interview, in which he said U.S. companies could not
compete with China because the dollar was too strong against the
yuan, which was "killing" them.
Cole said the comments might have helped to weaken the
dollar at the margins, but they had not been a major factor as
Trump had shown a lack of understanding of currency markets.
"The fact that he talks about China manipulating the
currency is just not credible... so that reduces the credibility
of what he says about the currency, because it's clearly at odds
with anything that's actually happening," Cole said.
But Junya Tanase, chief forex strategist at JP Morgan in
Tokyo, said that if U.S. officials further talked down the
dollar, "(it) could weaken and the correlation to the interest
rate differentials may end."
The dollar surged at the end of 2016 on expectations that
fiscal stimulus proposed by Trump would boost growth and
inflation, and lead to a faster pace of U.S. interest rate
rises.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech later on Wednesday, to the
Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, could offer clues about the
direction of policy.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
said on Tuesday he saw a "good case" for three rate hikes this
year even without fiscal stimulus, but if the economy
accelerated, the Fed would need to raise rates faster.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Tuesday joined the growing
chorus of policymakers at the Fed warning that sustained wider
budget deficits could fuel inflation.
Investors also awaited the U.S. consumer price index,
expected to show inflation at 0.3 percent last month, compared
with 0.2 percent in November.
(Additional reporting by Yuzuha Oka; editing by John
Stonestreet)