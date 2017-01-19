* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen
* Currency's outlook under Trump uncertain
* Limited impact expected from ECB meeting
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 19 The dollar held firm against most
of its major rivals on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen promised a "few" rises in U.S interest rates this
year, halting its worst run in five months.
The greenback gained as much as 1 percent on Wednesday after
Yellen's speech, which turned investors back to the narrative of
strong growth and rising inflation that drove the currency
higher after Donald Trump's presidential election victory in
November.
A correction since late December means the dollar is still
in the midst of its worst four-week performance since August,
reflecting concerns that Trump would prefer a weaker currency
and more generally may stoke global political uncertainty.
But Fed policymakers' expectations of three rate rises this
year are the bedrock of predictions for more dollar gains.
"We have washed out a few positions this week and we're back
to thinking about the underlying fundamentals," said Jeremy
Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC in London.
"Yellen's comments are interesting and constructive overall
... but the market does not want to be caught long ahead of the
president-elect speaking (on Friday). For now it is cautious
dollar buying rather than anything stronger."
The dollar index inched up 0.1 percent in morning trade in
Europe. It was steady at 114.60 yen but gave back about
0.3 percent against the euro at $1.0665.
Yellen is due to speak again late on Thursday before Trump's
inauguration on Friday.
Tuesday's dollar sell-off came after the president-elect
said the currency's strength was "killing us" in trade ties with
China and gave signs he would reject a Republican initiative on
border taxes, which had been expected to support the currency.
"Of all the speakers we're getting ... the one I'm going to
listen to most for now will probably still be Janet Yellen,"
said Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes.
"As the U.S. economy approaches full employment, as wages
rise but inflation rises nearly as quickly, how hawkish the Fed
dares to be will determine how much the dollar rises."
The day's other big set-piece is the European Central Bank's
policy decision and news conference, though expectations of
another strong message that would move the euro are limited.
With growth and inflation picking up pace slowly, the bank
is expected to argue it needs to maintain its loose monetary
policy stance to keep the recovery on course, even if that
raises hackles in Germany over rising in inflation.
"It will be interesting to see whether (ECB President Mario)
Draghi is pressed in the briefing on any degree of dissent
within the council," CIBC's Stretch said.
Sterling, which had jumped 3 percent on Tuesday to vault
above $1.24 after British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit
speech, was trading above $1.23 per dollar, having fallen
sharply on Yellen's speech.
