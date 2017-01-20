* Debate rumbles on over fate of rally under new president
* Greenback up 4 pct since election; down 1.3 pct this month
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 20 The dollar edged higher on
Friday, steadying after a volatile week that underlined the
growing uncertainty over how Donald Trump will behave after his
inauguration as U.S. President.
The U.S. currency is still up 4 percent against a basket of
others since Trump's election victory in November, but has shed
1.3 percent in value so far in January as concerns grow over
Trump's protectionist bent and attitude to a strong greenback.
It turned around early losses to inch up 0.2 percent on the
day in morning trade in Europe and stand unchanged for the week
. Against the euro, it hovered just below $1.0650, less
than a cent above 7-week lows hit on Tuesday.
"What is clear is that the risks from Trump are not as
one-sided as the market has been playing so far, particularly
when you look at the protectionist plans," said Thu Lan Nguyen,
a currency strategist with Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"We are moderately bullish on the dollar but we are not
looking for as much appreciation as we have seen in the last few
years ... maybe a 3 percent rise in the DXY this year."
The dollar index, which was nearing 100 earlier this
week, was back at 101.35 by 1227 GMT.
That seems largely the product of Yellen's comments on
Wednesday predicting the U.S. central bank would raise interest
rates a "few" times a year, compared with the two hikes
currently priced in by markets.
But after shattering moves back and forward in Britain's
pound at the start of this week, a number of bankers said the
week had been dominated by the actions of speculative players
using generally lower liquidity to push the market around.
"The combination of US political uncertainties and
higher-than-normal investor regulatory commitments have kept
trading volumes well below their average in the first few weeks
of 2017," said Adam Myers, a strategist with CBA in London.
"Low volumes have allowed speculators to exploit ranges in
both the euro and the yen. We expect such behaviour to be
thwarted next week as the new president begins his first week in
office."
U.S. job and housing data on Thursday made the core case for
the dollar's strength, with homebuilding rebounding sharply in
December and the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits dropping unexpectedly.
But after a news conference last week that disappointed
those betting on a bullish message on fiscal stimulus, it is
Trump's message on China, trade policy and taxation that has
dominated the week and will be watched closely in his
inauguration address.
RBC Capital Markets in a note on Friday cited research
calling for another 25 percent boost for the dollar if U.S.
corporate tax rates are cut to 20 percent, but said some of that
may already be in priced in and the rest will take time.
Others worry that if Washington closes in on itself the
result may be more disruptive than supportive for the global
economy and send investors searching for traditional safe havens
like the yen.
"Our best guess is that the rise in the dollar would partly
but not fully offset the drop in export costs," RBC wrote in the
note.
"The reality would likely be a longer path of dollar gains
that would come via inflation and higher U.S. rates. It is also
unlikely to hit all currencies equally."
