(Adds new quote, updates prices)
* Trump formally withdraws America from TPP trade pact
* Dollar index wallows near seven-week lows
* Sterling falls after UK Supreme Court ruling
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Jan 24 The dollar wallowed near its
lowest levels since early December on Tuesday, kept under
pressure by concern that U.S. President Donald Trump was
focusing more on protectionism and less on pro-growth economic
policies.
Sterling declined the most among major currencies, slipping
0.7 percent after Britain's Supreme Court ruled that
the government would need approval from Britain's parliament
before formally triggering the country's departure from the
European Union.
The dollar had soared over 6 percent to 14-year highs in the
eight weeks following Trump's surprise election victory in
November. Investors were betting his promised infrastructure
spending and tax cuts would boost growth and inflation, leading
the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates faster,
strengthening the dollar.
But Trump's first news conference since winning the election
and his "America First" inaugural speech offered scant detail on
his planned stimulus and fuelled concerns that Trump's
protectionism would harm the U.S. economy.
The fading of the so-called "Trumpflation trade" has driven
a 3.5 percent decline in the dollar against a basket of major
currencies in the past three weeks.
The euro, which had looked as if it was heading toward
parity with the dollar at the end of 2016, has rebounded above
$1.07 and hit seven-week highs of $1.0774 in early Asian
trading, though by 1220 GMT it was 0.2 percent down on the day
at $1.0745.
Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Pacific
Rim Trans-Pacific Partnership on Monday, distancing the United
States from its Asian allies.
"There's a lot of negative news and not really pro-growth
positive news. So markets are just pricing out this Trump trade
a little bit, and that hurts the dollar," said UBS's global head
of currency strategy, Constantin Bolz, in Zurich.
"If his rhetoric continues as it has done over the last few
days and weeks, the dollar could easily lose another few
percent."
Lower U.S. Treasury yields also undermined the dollar. The
benchmark 10-year yield on Monday posted its biggest one-day
drop in more than two weeks as concern about Trump's
tough stance on trade spurred safe-haven demand for bonds.
Against the traditionally safe-haven yen, the dollar climbed
half a percent to 113.355, having notched a low of 112.52
earlier in the session, its weakest since Nov. 30, and well
below its overnight high of 114.45.
Trump's nominee for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was
quoted by Bloomberg on Monday as saying that an excessively
strong dollar was negative in the short term, which the
greenback hardly reacted to.
"Initially, the market was reacting quite strongly to
comments from the Trump administration about the dollar's
strength, but now people are waiting for him (Trump) to act on
his words," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Clara Leonard,
in London.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Tokyo markets team Editing by Larry
King)