By Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 25 The dollar tumbled to a
seven-week low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday on
worries that U.S. President Donald Trump was focusing too much
on protectionism and isolationism, and not enough on pro-growth
policies.
The biggest gainer among major currencies was sterling,
which jumped above $1.26 for the first time in six weeks on
hopes for a trade deal between Britain and the United States,
which UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday would put
"put UK interests and UK values first".
Her comments carried echoes of Trump's "America first"
message in his inaugural speech on Friday. For the dollar,
though, Trump's comments had acted as a negative, with investors
disappointed by the lack of detail on his planned fiscal
stimulus and worried that Trump's protectionist leanings could
harm the U.S. economy.
Moves by Trump on oil pipeline projects on Tuesday had
boosted U.S. equity markets and pulled the greenback back after
a fall the previous day.
But the focus on Wednesday shifted back away from policies
that might boost growth. Trump is expected later in the day to
start signing executive orders aimed at securing the U.S.
border, including a temporary ban on most refugees.
The president also said on Wednesday he would seek a "major
investigation" on voter fraud in the November election.
[nL1N1FF0JE
The dollar index - which measures the greenback against a
basket of six other major currencies - fell half a percent to
99.835, its lowest since Dec. 8, leaving it almost 4
percent down from a 14-year high hit at the start of 2017.
"What we've seen this year is more of a focus on the
isolationist, protectionist policies of Trump. The market had
chosen to ignore those last year, but now focus has swung back
... Protectionism is usually detrimental to growth," said
Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley in London.
The Australian dollar fell as much as 0.8 percent
after both quarterly and annual inflation undershot
expectations, rekindling hopes of one more cut in interest
rates.
"It is not so surprising to see a lower inflation number get
a lot more attention," said Barclays strategist Hamish Pepper.
"The risk is that the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) will
have to do more with policy to generate inflation. Despite the
fact that they don't sound particularly panicked, they are also
probably a bit disappointed by how the non-mining sector has not
picked up."
The Aussie, which has been rallying along with equity
markets since early November but is still well short of last
year's highs, traded down 0.3 percent at $0.7560 by 1315 GMT.
