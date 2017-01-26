* Greenback recovers from lows hit in Asia
* Yen weakened by budget signals
* Concerns over Trump policies continue to weigh
* Sterling dips after Q4 growth numbers
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 26 The dollar recovered from its
worst run since August on Thursday, rising 1 percent against the
yen and around half a percent against the euro and pound as
investors refocused on the chances of higher U.S. inflation and
growth.
While equities and Treasury yields have continued to rise in
the past week, fuelled by U.S. President Donald Trump's signals
of new public spending, the effect on the dollar has been offset
by concerns about other sections of his policy mix.
Some downbeat signals out of Japan and another burst higher
in U.S. government bond yields were enough to draw more buyers
back into the greenback as U.S. traders arrived at their desks
on Thursday.
"Obviously there has been this oscillation between euphoria
over the macro data and trade protectionism fears," said Kamal
Sharma, a strategist with Bank of America Merrill Lynch in
London.
"But we have argued this week could be the moment to start
reinstating some long dollar positioning, particularly against
the yen. There may be a catch-up in the yields in these moves
(this morning); Treasury yields have risen quite sharply."
Currency market players have offered a variety of
explanations for the dollar's weakness, from concerns about
Trump's protectionist bent to his warning over the currency's
strength and worries about his approach to geopolitical and
social issues.
Either way, the squeeze on the huge bets on the dollar built
up at the end of last year has taken many by surprise.
"Positioning does seem to have overtaken the dollar bull
arguments and there is an issue of credibility with Trump," said
Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio investment at currency fund
Millennium Global in London.
"It really has just been a position annihilation."
Speculators have gradually cut their net bets on a stronger
dollar from $25.43 billion in the week ending Jan. 3 to $24.44
billion in the week to Jan. 17, data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission and calculations by Reuters show.
Data from the sector's biggest banking player Citi suggested
that squeeze was already deeper last week, driven by selling by
leveraged speculative investors.
The dollar index gained around 0.4 percent on the day
on Thursday, having hit a seven-week low of 99.793 in Asian
trading. It rose 0.5 percent to as high as $1.0688 against the
euro and 1 percent to 114.48 yen.
PRO-BUSINESS
If protectionism is the issue with Trump, it has not shown
up in the currencies of some of the Asian exporting economies
that, theoretically, should be most exposed.
The Singapore dollar dipped with the yen on Thursday
but is trading around its highest since mid-November. The Korean
won hit its highest since Nov. 10 in Asian trading.
Mexico's peso strengthened to a three-week high of
20.9300 pesos on Wednesday.
Among the group of G10 developed world currencies, the
biggest gainer of the past fortnight has been sterling, up
almost 6 percent from troughs hit on Jan. 16. It trimmed those
gains after another solid reading of fourth quarter growth to
stand half a percent lower on the day at $1.2570.
"It's been clear for some time that the UK economy
maintained exceptionally strong momentum in the second half of
2016 ... The question is, what happens next?" said Ranko Berich,
an analyst at corporate broker Monex Europe.
"The latest retail sales data shows a slowdown in spending,
and inflation is only just beginning to bite. This all adds up
to a potential slowdown in the economy this year."
