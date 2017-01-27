* Greenback gains broadly for second day
* Mexico tax comments puts focus back on dollar-friendly
policy
* Sterling retreats as May arrives in U.S.
* Traders say franc bolstered by J&J deal
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 27 The dollar recovered another half
a percent against a basket of currencies on Friday after
President Donald Trump suggested he would push ahead with a 20
percent border tax on Mexico.
The dollar has climbed for two days as markets refocused on
Trump's pro-business policies and expectations the greenback
would gain from a rise in border tariffs, lifting the currency
off seven-week lows hit on Wednesday and leaving it flat for the
week.
Some academic studies have suggested that a 20 percent
border tariff on imports would be likely to provoke up to the
same amount of strengthening on the dollar side as the economy
adjusted and more capital was forced back to the United States.
On the other hand, there are concerns that a trade war with
major trading partners might have other effects that unnerve
markets and prompt investors to head for safe-haven currencies
like the yen or the Swiss franc.
The 4 percent fall in the dollar in the three weeks from
Jan. 3 reflects more doubts about how the new president's policy
mix will play out for the currency, particularly after both
Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin hinted at concerns over its
strength.
But many analysts cast it as a necessary adjustment to
market positioning before the dollar can deliver on what were
widespread expectations of a strong rally in 2017.
"The market is back on this positive story about Trump's tax
and spending policies. It is gaining on a broad basis," said
Antje Praefke, a strategist with Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"(Whether) this politics is positive for the dollar in the
long-term may be a different story. You need more information
about what he will actually do and how that will play out and
impact the dollar. But for now the market buys the growth
story."
The dollar index, which measures its strength against
six major peers, gained 0.3 percent to 100.66 in early European
trade, up from a seven-week low of 99.793 hit on Thursday.
It was steady on the day at $1.0678 per euro and half
a percent higher at 115.14 yen.
The franc, held down by intervention by the Swiss National
Bank in recent months, hit a seven-month high on Thursday on
news of Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover of Actelion.
"There was a lot of chatter about this deal yesterday," said
a dealer with one bank in London.
"Whether they are actively doing it at the moment we can't
say but the franc has certainly proved far stronger than other
currencies against the dollar as well."
