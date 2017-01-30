* Yen moves higher after row over U.S. immigration order
* Moves put focus back on risks of Trump's protectionism
* Weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP halted dollar bounce on
Friday
* Monetary policy in focus as BOJ, Fed and BoE meet this
week
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 30 The dollar dipped as investors
sought the traditional security of the yen on Monday, worried by
the implications of immigration curbs that put the spotlight
back on the risks of President Donald Trump's protectionist
bent.
The dollar had begun to climb at the end of last week after
its worst month in five, as expectations of higher inflation and
tax cuts to spur growth under the new president pushed U.S.
government bond yields higher.
That was halted by a combination of weaker-than-expected
economic growth data on Friday and the uproar that followed
Trump's order restricting entry to the United States for
travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.
"Concerns on protectionism appear to be rising after
President Trump's executive order to restrict immigration," said
Adam Cole, head of G10 FX strategy with RBC in London.
After an Asian session quietened by Chinese New Year
holidays, the yen was up 0.2 percent at 114.85 yen per dollar
in early European trade. The greenback was flat at
$1.0698 per euro and marginally higher at $1.2545 against
sterling.
Attention in Europe will focus on German inflation data at
the start of a week dominated by central bank meetings in the
United States, Japan and the United Kingdom.
Euro investors were also considering the implications of the
selection of a more radical leftist candidate by the French
Socialists for presidential elections in April.
A stronger dollar was one of 2017's big calls for many
investment banks and asset managers at the end of last year but
that faith has been undermined by worries about how U.S. trade
and international relations will pan out under Trump's
presidency.
At the top of the list are concerns that the new
administration may actively pursue a weaker dollar as part of
efforts to change its trading relationship with China and
others.
"The weak U.S. GDP is doing the dollar no favours. But it
also takes courage to keep buying the dollar considering what
Trump has said about the kind of a currency policy he could
pursue," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Bank
in Tokyo.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Dominic Evans)