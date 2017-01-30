* Yen moves higher after row over U.S. immigration order
* Moves put focus back on risks of Trump's protectionism
* Weaker-than-expected U.S. GDP halted dollar gains on
Friday
* Monetary policy in focus as BOJ, Fed and BoE meet this
week
(Adds German inflation data, updates prices)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 30 The dollar dipped on Monday as
investors sought the traditional security of the Japanese yen
after new U.S. immigration curbs put the spotlight back on
President Donald Trump's protectionist bent and the risks it
poses for the economy.
The dollar had begun to climb at the end of last week after
its worst month in five, as expectations of higher inflation and
tax cuts to spur growth under the new president pushed U.S.
government bond yields higher.
That was halted by a combination of weaker-than-expected
U.S. economic growth data on Friday and the uproar that followed
Trump's order restricting entry to the United States for
travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.
"Concerns on protectionism appear to be rising after
President Trump's executive order to restrict immigration," said
Adam Cole, head of G10 FX strategy with RBC in London.
After an Asian session becalmed by Chinese New Year
holidays, the yen rose 0.4 percent to 114.58 yen per dollar
in morning trade in Europe. The greenback was flat at
$1.0695 per euro and marginally higher at $1.2537 against
sterling.
The euro drew some support from a rise in European
government bond yields to their highest in a year after regional
data showed solid rises in annual German inflation. That came at
the start of a week dominated by central bank meetings in the
United States, Japan and Britain.
The bond market, however, also suggested euro investors were
pricing in more risk from France's presidential election in
April after the selection of a more radical leftist candidate by
the French Socialists at the weekend.
A stronger dollar was one of 2017's big calls for many
investment banks and asset managers at the end of last year but
that faith has been undermined by worries about how U.S. trade
and diplomacy will pan out under Trump's presidency.
At the top of the list are concerns that the new
administration may actively pursue a weaker dollar as part of
efforts to change its trading relationship with China and
others.
"The weak U.S. GDP is doing the dollar no favours. But it
also takes courage to keep buying the dollar, considering what
Trump has said about the kind of a currency policy he could
pursue," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Bank
in Tokyo.
