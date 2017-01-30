* Euro falls after German CPI lags expectations
* Yen moves higher after row over U.S. immigration order
* Moves put focus back on risks of Trump's protectionism
(Recasts after euro move lower, adds new quote)
By Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 30 The euro slipped to a 11-day low
against the dollar on Monday after German inflation data came in
slightly weaker than expected, which took some pressure off the
European Central Bank to wind down its stimulus programme.
Having earlier traded lower on concerns over a travel ban
implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump, the euro's fall
helped the dollar index - which measures the greenback against a
basket of other major currencies - climb half a percent to above
101 for the first time in 10 days.
The latest figures showed German consumer price inflation
hit 1.9 percent in January. While that was the highest in
three-and-a-half years, it was slightly below forecasts for a 2
percent annual rise.
A sustained recovery in German inflation would give
Bundesbank President and ECB rate-setter Jens Weidmann more
scope to argue for winding down the ECB's bond-buying programme
more quickly.
Against the yen, though, the dollar remained weak, trading
down 0.4 percent at 114.27 yen by 1300 GMT, as investors
sought the traditional security of the Japanese currency after
U.S. immigration curbs put the spotlight back on Trump's
protectionist bent and the risks it poses for the economy.
"The euro move may be related to the German data, which were
a fair bit softer than expected... The euro would normally go up
in a risk-off environment," said RBC Capital Markets currency
strategist Adam Cole, in London.
"Dollar/yen is still lower which is consistent with markets
being risk-off," he added, pointing out that currencies usually
seen as more risky, like the Australian and New Zealand dollars
, were still down on the day.
Trump's temporary ban on entry of refugees and people from
seven Muslim-majority countries faced mounting criticism over
the weeekend, even from some prominent Republicans, and sparked
protests that drew tens of thousands in major American cities.
A stronger dollar was one of 2017's big calls for many
investment banks and asset managers at the end of last year, but
that faith has been undermined by worries about how U.S. trade
and diplomacy will pan out under Trump's presidency.
At the top of the list are concerns that the new
administration may actively pursue a weaker dollar as part of
efforts to change its trading relationship with China and
others.
The dollar had also been weakened by weaker-than-expected
U.S. economic growth data on Friday.
"The weak U.S. GDP is doing the dollar no favours. But it
also takes courage to keep buying the dollar, considering what
Trump has said about the kind of a currency policy he could
pursue," said Daisuke Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Bank
in Tokyo.
For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock
markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Dominic Evans)