By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Feb 1 The dollar could recover only a
little ground on Wednesday, after recording its worst start to
the year in three decades on concerns the United States was
poised to ditch a two-decade old "strong dollar" policy.
The greenback skidded 2.6 percent against a basket of major
peers in January, its worst showing since 1987, falling
first on worries over U.S. President Donald Trump's
protectionism and then on mounting concerns that the new
administration was set on talking down the currency.
Those fears escalated on Tuesday when a senior trade adviser
to the president, Peter Navarro, said the euro was "grossly
undervalued", sending the euro soaring above $1.08 for the first
time since early December and knocking the dollar index
down almost 1 percent to a seven-week low.
Navarro's comments were followed by Trump himself, who
complained that "every other country lives on devaluation" while
the United States "sit(s) there like a bunch of dummies".
"So far he's clearly following through with his politics --
there might be some nervousness about his taking decisions that
nobody expected before that he would actually do," said
Commerzbank currency strategist Esther Reichelt, in Frankfurt.
"So there might be some kind of fear that he might actually
try to order interventions and to go into confrontation with the
Fed on this issue."
Reichelt added that currency markets would be relatively
calm on Wednesday ahead of the conclusion of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's latest policy meeting, though with Trump grabbing much
of the headlines, the meeting has been relegated to the
sidelines.
The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in its
first policy decision since Trump took office, as the central
bank -- along with the market -- awaits greater clarity on his
economic policies.
The lack of clarity over Trump's promised fiscal stimulus
has been another factor that has weakened the dollar since the
start of the year.
It had hit 14-year highs on the view that his policies would
boost growth and inflation, leading to a faster pace of interest
rate hikes, but it has fallen over 4 percent since then and is
now trading less than 2 percent above its levels before Trump's
election.
The dollar index inched up just 0.1 percent on Wednesday,
staying below 100 and close to the previous day's lows, while
the euro traded flat on the day just below $1.08.
Against the yen, though, the dollar was half a percent
higher at 113.40 yen.
Despite Tuesday's comments, which increased the prospect of
Washington reversing the "strong dollar" policy advocated by
presidents dating back to the Clinton administration, the U.S.
currency still attracted demand.
"Trump is providing an opportunity for bargain hunters. The
dollar ends up being sold on his statements, but ultimately it
finds downside support as Treasury yields do not fall that
much," said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
