* Fed comments dominate as Trump offers no detail on
stimulus
* Dollar index hits 7-week high
* Peso up, yuan losses limited
LONDON, March 1 The dollar hit its highest in
seven weeks on Wednesday as signs from two influential Federal
Reserve policymakers that interest rates could rise this month
overshadowed President Donald Trump's first major policy speech
to Congress.
New York Fed President William Dudley, a permanent voter on
the U.S. central bank's open market committee and close ally of
chair Janet Yellen, said that the case for tightening monetary
policy "has become a lot more compelling".
John Williams, President of the San Francisco Fed, said that
a rate increase was very much on the table for serious
consideration at the March meeting given full employment and
accelerating inflation.
That drove the return for holding dollars on the debt market
higher, with 10-year Treasury yields last up around 5 basis
points at 2.411 percent.
Money market futures were now pricing in
almost a 70 percent chance of a rise in official interest rates
in March, compared to just over 30 percent on Tuesday.
"The comments from other Fed officials this week have added
to this relatively hawkish bias in rate markets and given the
dollar some support," said Barclays strategist Mitul Kotecha.
Tuesday's expectations that Trump would give details on
stimulus plans that drove stellar gains in the dollar in
November were largely disappointed.
In a speech that contrasted with harsher rhetoric during his
election campaign, Trump said he was open to reforming the U.S.
immigration system and pledged massive tax relief for the middle
class, but did not expand further.
China's yuan, which has been a target for markets given
Trump's previous aggressive talk on trade but which has risen
for the past two months as the dollar's rally stalled, was down
just 0.2 percent on the day.
The Mexican peso, seen as the most vulnerable to Trump's
protectionist policies, also took his speech in stride. It was
little changed at 20.066 per dollar.
"Today was 'good Trump' compared to the aggressive 'bad
Trump' shown on Twitter," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
The greenback was last up 0.7 percent at 113.60 yen.
It gained 0.3 percent against the euro to $1.0544,
generating a roughly half percent rise in the dollar index,
which measures the dollar against a basket of six major peers
.
